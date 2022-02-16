⚾ 2022 Kansas Baseball Single-Game Tickets On Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Single-game tickets for the 2022 Kansas baseball season are now available to the public. To purchase single-game tickets, fans should contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the ticketing page here.

Reserved chairback seating will be available for $15/game, while general admission bleacher seating will be $10/game for adults and $8 for youth/seniors.

Kansas will host 21 home games at Hoglund Ballpark this season. There will be four weekends of conference series, including Texas Tech (April 1-3), Oklahoma (April 22-24), West Virginia (April 29-May 1) and TCU (May 13-15).

KU will play its home opener on March 2 against Missouri State at 3 p.m. CT. KU will also face rivals Wichita State (March 30) and Missouri (May 17) in Lawrence for weekday matchups this season.

The Jayhawks open their season this Friday against Illinois at 7 p.m. CT in Corpus Christi, Texas. The entire weekend series will be broadcast on BTN+ and live audio will be available on the Jayhawk Sports Network.