⚾ 2023 Kansas Baseball Season Tickets Now On Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Season tickets for the 2023 Kansas baseball season are now available to the public. To purchase season tickets, fans should contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the KU online ticket office.

General admission season tickets are on sale for only $80, while reserved chairback season tickets are available for $175. Fans purchasing reserved chairbacks will have the opportunity to select their seats at a later date.

Kansas recently hired Dan Fitzgerald as the new head baseball coach. Fitzgerald came to KU with a resume that labels him as an elite recruiter, player developer and coach. He arrived at Kansas following one year at LSU, where he served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, helping lead the Tigers to a 40-win season and an NCAA Regional final appearance. His time in Baton Rouge was preceded by a successful nine-year tenure at Dallas Baptist as an assistant coach, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

The 2023 schedule has not yet been released and single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.