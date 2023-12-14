⚾ 2024 Kansas Baseball Season Tickets on Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Season tickets for the 2024 Kansas Baseball season are now available. To purchase season tickets, fans can visit the KU online ticket office or call 800-34-HAWKS.

General admission season tickets start at only $80, while reserved chairback season tickets are available for $175. Fans purchasing reserved chairbacks will have the opportunity to select their seats at a later date.

Williams Education Fund members who maintain or increase their 2023 membership level may keep their same seats for the 2024 baseball season. Season ticket holders may also opt-in to the Select-a-Seat process if tickets are purchased by the season ticket deadline of January 22.

Kansas will host 26 games at Hoglund Ballpark in 2024, beginning with the home opener on March 1 against Texas Southern. The Jayhawks will begin Big 12 play a week later by hosting 2023 College World Series qualifier TCU for a three-game series that starts on March 8. KU will also welcome UCF, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Houston to Lawrence this season for Big 12 action.

The Jayhawks will be entering their second season under Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald. Last year, the Jayhawks doubled their conference win total and improved their overall win total by five games. KU qualified for the Big 12 Championship for the first time since 2021, and won its first game in the tournament since 2019 by defeating No. 1-seeded Texas. Offensively, the Jayhawks tied a program record by hitting 75 home runs and two key offensive contributors return in 2024, with Janson Reeder, who was an All-Big 12 First Team selection, and Big 12 Co-Freshman of the Year Kodey Shojinaga.

Single-game ticket options will be released at a later date, while broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.