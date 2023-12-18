🥎 2024 Kansas Softball Season Tickets on Sale

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Season tickets for the 2024 Kansas Softball season are now available. To purchase season tickets, fans can visit the KU online ticket office or call 800-34-HAWKS.

Fans can purchase season tickets starting at just $80. Information regarding single-game ticket purchases will be sent out at a later date.

Kansas will host 16 of its 54 games at Arrocha Ballpark at Rock Chalk Park. After opening the season with 21 games on the road, the Jayhawks will play their first game at Arrocha on Tuesday, March 5 against Creighton. After traveling to Orlando to take on Big 12 newcomer UCF in its first Big 12 Conference series, KU will have its first homestand of the season spanning March 12-20, with five-straight games at Arrocha. Kansas will play once against Wichita State on March 12, then a series against Baylor on March 15-17 before taking on Border Showdown rival Missouri on March 20.

Kansas will host three-time defending NCAA National Champion Oklahoma in a three-game series March 28-30. Kansas won’t be home again until April 19 when it takes on Texas in its seventh Big 12 series of the season. KU will have a quick turnaround as it takes on Kansas City on April 24. The Jayhawks will conclude their home season with league newcomer BYU coming to town May 2-4.

The Jayhawks are coming off of a 25-27 season, which included highlight wins at No. 8 Texas and at No. 21 Baylor. Kansas posted its first Big 12 Tournament win since 2007 as KU defeated No. 8 Oklahoma State in the first round of the event in comeback fashion.

KU returns 19 student-athletes from the 2023 season, including eight seniors, most notably catcher Lyric Moore. Moore was named the Big 12 Softball Player of the week on Feb. 14 and NFCA All-Region Third Team. Along with Moore, senior pitcher Kasey Hamilton enters the new season after starting and earning wins at No. 8 Texas and No. 21 Baylor.

Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.