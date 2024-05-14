📸 2024 Track & Field Big 12 Outdoor Championship

WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Jaden Patterson during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Rio Higuchi during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Lars Elsbernd during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Andrew Saloga during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Andrew Saloga during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Clayton Simms during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Luke Knipe during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Grant Lockwood during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Yoveinny Mota during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Andrew Saloga during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Dimitri’s Pavlidis during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
iWACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Devin Loudermilk during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Gabby Hoke during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Devin Loudermilk during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Gabby Hoke during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Devin Loudermilk during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Kade Joslin during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 10, 2024 - Lona Latema during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 10, 2024 - Lona Latema during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 10, 2024 - Creed Puyear during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 10, 2024 - Alexander Jung during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 10, 2024 - Alexander Jung during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 09, 2024 - Tareeq Shaaban and Isaac Sommer during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 09, 2024 - Sidney Smith during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 09, 2024 - Sidney Smith during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 09, 2024 - Oleg Klykov during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
WACO, TX - May 11, 2024 - Deshana Skeete during the Big 12 Outdoor Championship in Waco, TX. Photo by Elicia Castillo/Kansas Athletics
