🏈 27 Jayhawks Recognized on Academic All-Big 12 Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – 27 members of the Kansas football team were recognized on the Academic All-Big 12 Teams, the Big 12 Conference announced on Friday, highlighted by 17 first team honorees and 10 second team honorees.

The Jayhawks also placed 10 individuals on the Academic All-Big 12 second team, including Jacob Borcila, Earl Bostick Jr., Gayflor Flomo, Donovan Gagen, Hunter Kaufman, Api Mane, James Sosinski, DaJon Terry, Kyle Thompson and Takulve Williams.

Of the Big 12 honorees, 189 are first team members, while 86 comprise the second team. Iowa State led all institutions with 44 honorees followed by Oklahoma State with 43. The Cowboys had the most first-team honorees with 28.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.

Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.