🏈 29 Jayhawks Selected to Academic All-Big 12 Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Twenty-nine members of the Kansas football team were recognized on the Academic All-Big 12 Teams, the Big 12 Conference announced Friday, highlighted by 25 first team honorees and four second team honorees.

The 29 selections establish a new program record for the Jayhawks, who had 27 honorees last season, 23 in 2019 and 14 in 2018.

Kansas’ Kwinton Lassiter was also one of 11 individuals honored with a 4.0 GPA. Lassiter, a junior at KU, is majoring in Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The 25 Jayhawks represented on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team include: Tabor Allen, Jelani Arnold, Nate Betts, Jacob Borcila, Earl Bostick, Krishawn Brown, Sam Burt, Jared Casey, Nick Channel, Mac Copeland, Jalon Daniels, Ra’Mello Dotson, Dylan Downing, Mason Fairchild, Miles Fallin, Luke Grimm, Colin Grunhard, Jamahl Horne, Kwinton Lassiter, Adagio Lopeti, Ben Miles, Kyler Pearson, Spencer Roe, Jackson Satterwhite and Reis Vernon.

Kansas was also represented by four Second Team Academic All-Big 12 honorees, including: Joey Gilbertson, Luke Hosford, Steven McBride and Caleb Taylor.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.