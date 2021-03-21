🏀 (3) Kansas vs. (6) USC to Tip Off at 8:40 p.m. on CBS

INDIANAPOLIS – Third seeded Kansas will take on six seeded USC on Monday, March 22 with tip off slated for 8:40 p.m., CT on CBS. The game will take place in Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Kansas (21-8, 12-6 Big 12) advanced out of the first round following a 93-84 win over Eastern Washington on Saturday, while USC (23-7, 15-5 Pac-12) defeated Drake, 72-56.

The matchup will be the 17th all-time meeting between the Jayhawks and Trojans, with Kansas leading the series, 11-5. The two teams last met in 2011, when Kansas beat USC, 63-47 in Los Angeles. The Jayhawks have won the last seven meetings, while it will be the first meeting between the two teams in the NCAA tournament.

The game will air on CBS with Ian Eagle (PxP), Grant Hill (Analyst) and Jamie Erdahl (Sideline) on the call.