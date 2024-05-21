31 Individuals, 2 Relay Teams Qualify for NCAA West Preliminary Round

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – 31 members of the Kansas Track and Field team and two relay teams are competing in the NCAA West Regionals from May 22-25 at the University of Arkansas.

Of the 31 competitors, 15 men and 16 women, along with women’s 4x100m and 4x400m teams, will be representing the Jayhawks in hopes of qualifying for the 2024 NCAA Outdoor National Championships.

Anyone who finishes in the top 12 of their events this weekend will join already-qualified Kansas decathletes Alexander Jung and Tayton Klein at Nationals, who are No. 13 and No. 18 in the NCAA respectively.

The vertical jumps group has a total of nine athletes competing at this weekend’s meet. Luke Knipe, Andrew Saloga, Ashton Barkdull, Anthony Meacham and Clayton Simms will be representing the men’s pole vaulters, while Mason Meinershagen, Erica Ellis and Gabby Hoke will be vaulting on the women’s side. Devin Loudermilk rounds things out in the men’s high jump, looking to qualify for his first-career Outdoor Nationals.

Other Jayhawks to watch out for include Dimitrios Pavlidis, who recently won the Big 12 in the men’s discus and currently is No. 1 in the West and No. 3 in the entire NCAA in the event.

The dynamic hurdle pair of Gabrielle Gibson and Yoveinny Mota will be in action in the women’s 100m hurdles, while freshman phenom Sidney Smith was the lone qualifier in the 400m hurdles.

For the full schedule of events, head to this link. Fans can also follow along with the Kansas Track and Field social media platforms for live in-meet coverage.

Live results can also be found here.