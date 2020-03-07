🎾 #31 Jayhawks Hold Off the Owls, 4-3

HOUSTON – Freshman Vasiliki Karvouni clinches the 4-3 win over Rice (6-7), helping Kansas (7-4) to its seventh win of the season at the George R. Brown Tennis Center on Saturday afternoon.

KU ends its non-conference season with a 7-4 overall record and a 2-2 mark on the road; Rice drops to a 6-7 record.

The Owls controlled the match early after taking the doubles point and claiming a 1-0 lead ahead of singles play.

In singles, both the Jayhawks and the Owls traded wins and, eventually, it came down to the wire for Kansas. In what was her first singles match of the season, sophomore Julia Deming, downed Diae El Jardi on court six by the score of 6-2, 7-6 (7-3), giving KU a presence on the scoreboard. No. 78 Sonia Smagina took down Victoria Smirnova in a closely played 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 match on court one. Roxana Manu finished her match on top, winning 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 win on court three, while freshman Karvouni ’s match was the deciding factor.

After dominating the first set, it was a battle to the end in the second. In the No. 6 singles spot, Karvouni clinched the victory for Kansas in a tie-breaker match, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).