32 Jayhawks Named to Winter Academic All-Big 12 Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced the Winter Academic All-Big 12 Teams on Tuesday. Kansas placed 32 total student-athletes on the squads, with 29 on the first team and three on the second team. The winter teams consist of student-athletes from men’s and women’s basketball and swim and dive.

Kansas had four members of the swim and dive program achieve a perfect 4.0 grade point average in Addi Barnes, Mackenzie Bravence, Lauren Gryboski and Ellie Howe.

Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

Men’s Basketball placed six members on the first team, while women’s basketball had five and swim and dive had 18. Women’s basketball also placed two on the second team, while swim and dive had one.

Please see below for a full list of the honorees.