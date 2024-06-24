36 Jayhawks Named to Winter Academic All-Big 12 Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced the Winter Academic All-Big 12 Teams on Tuesday. Kansas placed 36 total student-athletes on the squads, with 32 on the first team and four on the second team. The winter teams consist of student-athletes from men’s and women’s basketball and women’s swim and dive.

Kansas had seven student-athletes (six swim and dive; one men’s basketball) achieve a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA). Players who posted a 4.0 GPA include Addi Barnes, Ainsley Dillon, Hailey Farrell, Lauren Gryboski, Lydia Lafferty, Lize van Leeuwen and Patrick Cassidy.

Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percentage of participation are also eligible.

First-team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

Men’s Basketball placed five members on the first team, while women’s basketball had four and swim and dive had 23. Men’s basketball also placed two on the second team, while women’s basketball and swim and dive each had one.

Please see below for a full list of the honorees.