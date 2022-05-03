👟 41 Jayhawks Selected to Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field was represented by 41 individuals on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field team, the Big 12 Conference announced, highlighted by a league-high 23 individuals on the men’s teams.

In total, 437 student-athletes earned recognition on the Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field Teams, with a total of 145 on the men’s team (120 first team, 24 second team) and 202 on the women’s team (185 first team, 17 second team.

Kansas’ Matthew Harding (Mechanical Engineering) and Alice Boasso (Biology) were two honorees to earn a perfect 4.0 GPA.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.

Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

Kansas’ honorees are listed below.

Men’s First Team (21)

Zach Bradford

Teddy Buckley

Justice Dick

Grant Downes

Colin Dwyer

Clay Eckert

Jake Freidel

Ethan Fogle

Eric Gawlick

Chandler Gibbens

AJ Green III

Matthew Harding

Sam Hubert

Michael Joseph

Oleg Klykov

Patrick Larrison

Konrad Marshall

Jelani Pierre

Creed Puyear

Kyle Rogers

Cameron Wilmington

Men’s Second Team (2)

Ja’Brandion Douglas

Jake Ralston

Women’s First Team (15)

Rylee Anderson

Alexys Barton

Alice Boasso

Addie Coppinger

Lorielle Daniel

Adia Eberle

Alexandra Emilianov

Saudia Heard

Sommer Herner

Avryl Johnson

Lona Latema

Evann Seratte

Anna Siemens

Tori Thomas

Samantha Van Hoecke

Women’s Second Team (3)

Honour Finley

Mariah Kuykendoll

Faten Laribi