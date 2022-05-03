👟 41 Jayhawks Selected to Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field Teams
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas track & field was represented by 41 individuals on the 2022 Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field team, the Big 12 Conference announced, highlighted by a league-high 23 individuals on the men’s teams.
In total, 437 student-athletes earned recognition on the Academic All-Big 12 Track & Field Teams, with a total of 145 on the men’s team (120 first team, 24 second team) and 202 on the women’s team (185 first team, 17 second team.
Kansas’ Matthew Harding (Mechanical Engineering) and Alice Boasso (Biology) were two honorees to earn a perfect 4.0 GPA.
First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.
Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.
Kansas’ honorees are listed below.
Men’s First Team (21)
Zach Bradford
Teddy Buckley
Justice Dick
Grant Downes
Colin Dwyer
Clay Eckert
Jake Freidel
Ethan Fogle
Eric Gawlick
Chandler Gibbens
AJ Green III
Matthew Harding
Sam Hubert
Michael Joseph
Oleg Klykov
Patrick Larrison
Konrad Marshall
Jelani Pierre
Creed Puyear
Kyle Rogers
Cameron Wilmington
Men’s Second Team (2)
Ja’Brandion Douglas
Jake Ralston
Women’s First Team (15)
Rylee Anderson
Alexys Barton
Alice Boasso
Addie Coppinger
Lorielle Daniel
Adia Eberle
Alexandra Emilianov
Saudia Heard
Sommer Herner
Avryl Johnson
Lona Latema
Evann Seratte
Anna Siemens
Tori Thomas
Samantha Van Hoecke
Women’s Second Team (3)
Honour Finley
Mariah Kuykendoll
Faten Laribi