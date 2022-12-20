74 Jayhawks Named to Fall Academic All-Big 12 Teams

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced the Fall Academic All-Big 12 Teams on Tuesday. Kansas placed 74 student-athletes on the teams, 67 on the first team and seven on the second team.

Of the 74 honorees, nine earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Those student-athletes include Makenna Anderson (cross country), Jelani Arnold (football), Caroline Bien (volleyball), Shira Elinav (women’s soccer), Avryl Johnson (cross country), Ellie Prybylski (women’s soccer), Terry Robinson (cross country), Molly Schultz (volleyball) and Reis Vernon (football).

Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

The football program led the way for the Jayhawks with 32 honorees, followed by women’s soccer with 13, women’s volleyball with 11, men’s cross country with 10 and women’s cross country with eight recipients. The volleyball program’s 11 honorees were tied for the most by a Big 12 volleyball team.