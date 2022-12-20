Open Search
74 Jayhawks Named to Fall Academic All-Big 12 Teams

Big 12 Release

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced the Fall Academic All-Big 12 Teams on Tuesday. Kansas placed 74 student-athletes on the teams, 67 on the first team and seven on the second team.

Of the 74 honorees, nine earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Those student-athletes include Makenna Anderson (cross country), Jelani Arnold (football), Caroline Bien (volleyball), Shira Elinav (women’s soccer), Avryl Johnson (cross country), Ellie Prybylski (women’s soccer), Terry Robinson (cross country), Molly Schultz (volleyball) and Reis Vernon (football).

Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

The football program led the way for the Jayhawks with 32 honorees, followed by women’s soccer with 13, women’s volleyball with 11, men’s cross country with 10 and women’s cross country with eight recipients. The volleyball program’s 11 honorees were tied for the most by a Big 12 volleyball team.

  Academic All-Big 12 Teams 
        First Team (3.20-4.00 GPA)
NameClassSportMajor(s)
Chandler GibbensJr.Men’s Cross CountryPolitical Science and Accounting
Alvin GreenSo.Men’s Cross CountryChemical Engineering
Sam HubertSo.Men’s Cross CountryMechanical Engineering
Cale LittrellSo.Men’s Cross CountryEcology, Evolution & Organismal Biology
Terry Robinson*So.Men’s Cross CountryAccounting and Finance
Christopher StoneRFr.Men’s Cross CountryHuman Biology
Treyson TrueRFr.Men’s Cross CountryMechanical Engineering
Quenton WalionRFr.Men’s Cross CountryMechanical Engineering
Peter WalsdorfSo.Men’s Cross CountryComputer Science
Makenna Anderson*So.Women’s Cross CountryElementary Education
Caroline BurrowSo.Women’s Cross CountryMarketing
Addison CoppingerSo.Women’s Cross CountryChemical Engineering
Avryl Johnson*Jr.Women’s Cross CountryInterior Design
Kenadi KruegerSo.Women’s Cross CountryComputer Science
Lona LatemaJr.Women’s Cross CountryLiberal Arts & Sciences
Eden SchwarzSo.Women’s Cross CountryExercise Science
Tabor AllenJr.FootballFinance
Jelani Arnold*Super Sr.FootballSport Management
Earl Bostick Jr.Super Sr.FootballBusiness Administration
Cobee BryantSo.FootballLiberal Arts & Sciences
Sam BurtSuper Sr.FootballNon Degree Seeking
Jared CaseyRSo.FootballSport Management
Mac CopelandRSr.FootballLeadership Studies
Cam’ron DabneySo.FootballSport Management
Jalon DanielsJr.FootballSport Management
Ra’Mello DotsonRSo.FootballLiberal Arts & Sciences
Dylan DowningRJr.FootballSport Management
Emory DuggarRSo.FootballSport Management
Tommy Dunn Jr.RFr.FootballMarketing
Mason FairchildSr.FootballEngineering Physics
Michael Ford Jr.RSo.FootballCommunication Studies
Donovan GainesRSo.FootballLiberal Arts & Sciences
Luke GrimmJr.FootballSecondary Education
Hayden HatcherRSr.FootballCommunication Studies
Kwinton LassiterRJr.FootballLiberal Arts & Sciences
Devin NealSo.FootballSport Management
Mike NovitskyRSr.FootballCommunication Studies
Cole PetrusRFr.FootballPre-Business
Kelan RobinsonRFr.FootballPre-Business
Jackson SatterwhiteRSo.FootballManagement and Leadership
Quentin SkinnerRSo.FootballCommunication Studies
Kevin TerryRJr.FootballLiberal Arts & Sciences
Reis Vernon*Jr.FootballAccounting
Lia BeyerSr.SoccerSocial Work
Mackenzie BoeveJr.SoccerExercise Science
Rylan ChildersSuper Sr.SoccerElementary Education
Raena ChildersSo.SoccerCommunity Health
Kate DreyerJr.SoccerExercise Science
Shira Elinav*Jr.SoccerMolecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology
Kaela HansenSuper Sr.SoccerSport Management
Moira KelleyJr.SoccerPsychology
Melania PasarSr.SoccerExercise Science
Ellie Prybylski*Sr.SoccerPolitical Science
Avery SmithJr.SoccerExercise Science
Grace WiltgenSuper Sr.SoccerPsychology
Kennedy FarrisSr.VolleyballCommunity Health
Rachel LangsSr.VolleyballSpeech-Language Pathology
Gracie Van DrielSr.VolleyballDigital Content Strategy
Molly Schultz*Jr.VolleyballHuman Biology
Anezka SzaboSr.VolleyballSport Management
Riley FoltzSr.VolleyballChemical Engineering
Caroline Bien*So.VolleyballBusiness Administration
Ayah ElnadyRFr.VolleyballFinance
London DavisSo.VolleyballBehavioral Neuroscience
Camryn TurnerSo.VolleyballSport Management
Bryn McgeheSo.VolleyballCommunity Health
        Second Team (3.00-3.19 GPA)
Faten LaribiSr.Women’s Cross CountrySport Management
Jacob BorcilaRJr.FootballFinance
Zion DeBoseSuper Sr.FootballSport Management
Daniel Hishaw Jr.RSo.FootballLiberal Arts & Sciences
Kenny Logan Jr.Sr.FootballSport Management
Steven McBrideJr.FootballLiberal Arts & Sciences
Olivia WinterSo.SoccerBusiness Administration
