74 Jayhawks Named to Fall Academic All-Big 12 Teams
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced the Fall Academic All-Big 12 Teams on Tuesday. Kansas placed 74 student-athletes on the teams, 67 on the first team and seven on the second team.
Of the 74 honorees, nine earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average. Those student-athletes include Makenna Anderson (cross country), Jelani Arnold (football), Caroline Bien (volleyball), Shira Elinav (women’s soccer), Avryl Johnson (cross country), Ellie Prybylski (women’s soccer), Terry Robinson (cross country), Molly Schultz (volleyball) and Reis Vernon (football).
Nominated by each institution’s director of student-athlete support services, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence. Senior student-athletes who have participated for a minimum of two years and meet all the criteria except percent of participation are also eligible.
First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.
The football program led the way for the Jayhawks with 32 honorees, followed by women’s soccer with 13, women’s volleyball with 11, men’s cross country with 10 and women’s cross country with eight recipients. The volleyball program’s 11 honorees were tied for the most by a Big 12 volleyball team.
|Academic All-Big 12 Teams
|First Team (3.20-4.00 GPA)
|Name
|Class
|Sport
|Major(s)
|Chandler Gibbens
|Jr.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Political Science and Accounting
|Alvin Green
|So.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Chemical Engineering
|Sam Hubert
|So.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Mechanical Engineering
|Cale Littrell
|So.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Ecology, Evolution & Organismal Biology
|Terry Robinson*
|So.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Accounting and Finance
|Christopher Stone
|RFr.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Human Biology
|Treyson True
|RFr.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Mechanical Engineering
|Quenton Walion
|RFr.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Mechanical Engineering
|Peter Walsdorf
|So.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Computer Science
|Makenna Anderson*
|So.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Elementary Education
|Caroline Burrow
|So.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Marketing
|Addison Coppinger
|So.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Chemical Engineering
|Avryl Johnson*
|Jr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Interior Design
|Kenadi Krueger
|So.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Computer Science
|Lona Latema
|Jr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Liberal Arts & Sciences
|Eden Schwarz
|So.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Exercise Science
|Tabor Allen
|Jr.
|Football
|Finance
|Jelani Arnold*
|Super Sr.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Earl Bostick Jr.
|Super Sr.
|Football
|Business Administration
|Cobee Bryant
|So.
|Football
|Liberal Arts & Sciences
|Sam Burt
|Super Sr.
|Football
|Non Degree Seeking
|Jared Casey
|RSo.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Mac Copeland
|RSr.
|Football
|Leadership Studies
|Cam’ron Dabney
|So.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Jalon Daniels
|Jr.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Ra’Mello Dotson
|RSo.
|Football
|Liberal Arts & Sciences
|Dylan Downing
|RJr.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Emory Duggar
|RSo.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Tommy Dunn Jr.
|RFr.
|Football
|Marketing
|Mason Fairchild
|Sr.
|Football
|Engineering Physics
|Michael Ford Jr.
|RSo.
|Football
|Communication Studies
|Donovan Gaines
|RSo.
|Football
|Liberal Arts & Sciences
|Luke Grimm
|Jr.
|Football
|Secondary Education
|Hayden Hatcher
|RSr.
|Football
|Communication Studies
|Kwinton Lassiter
|RJr.
|Football
|Liberal Arts & Sciences
|Devin Neal
|So.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Mike Novitsky
|RSr.
|Football
|Communication Studies
|Cole Petrus
|RFr.
|Football
|Pre-Business
|Kelan Robinson
|RFr.
|Football
|Pre-Business
|Jackson Satterwhite
|RSo.
|Football
|Management and Leadership
|Quentin Skinner
|RSo.
|Football
|Communication Studies
|Kevin Terry
|RJr.
|Football
|Liberal Arts & Sciences
|Reis Vernon*
|Jr.
|Football
|Accounting
|Lia Beyer
|Sr.
|Soccer
|Social Work
|Mackenzie Boeve
|Jr.
|Soccer
|Exercise Science
|Rylan Childers
|Super Sr.
|Soccer
|Elementary Education
|Raena Childers
|So.
|Soccer
|Community Health
|Kate Dreyer
|Jr.
|Soccer
|Exercise Science
|Shira Elinav*
|Jr.
|Soccer
|Molecular, Cellular & Developmental Biology
|Kaela Hansen
|Super Sr.
|Soccer
|Sport Management
|Moira Kelley
|Jr.
|Soccer
|Psychology
|Melania Pasar
|Sr.
|Soccer
|Exercise Science
|Ellie Prybylski*
|Sr.
|Soccer
|Political Science
|Avery Smith
|Jr.
|Soccer
|Exercise Science
|Grace Wiltgen
|Super Sr.
|Soccer
|Psychology
|Kennedy Farris
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Community Health
|Rachel Langs
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Speech-Language Pathology
|Gracie Van Driel
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Digital Content Strategy
|Molly Schultz*
|Jr.
|Volleyball
|Human Biology
|Anezka Szabo
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Sport Management
|Riley Foltz
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Chemical Engineering
|Caroline Bien*
|So.
|Volleyball
|Business Administration
|Ayah Elnady
|RFr.
|Volleyball
|Finance
|London Davis
|So.
|Volleyball
|Behavioral Neuroscience
|Camryn Turner
|So.
|Volleyball
|Sport Management
|Bryn Mcgehe
|So.
|Volleyball
|Community Health
|Second Team (3.00-3.19 GPA)
|Faten Laribi
|Sr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Sport Management
|Jacob Borcila
|RJr.
|Football
|Finance
|Zion DeBose
|Super Sr.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Daniel Hishaw Jr.
|RSo.
|Football
|Liberal Arts & Sciences
|Kenny Logan Jr.
|Sr.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Steven McBride
|Jr.
|Football
|Liberal Arts & Sciences
|Olivia Winter
|So.
|Soccer
|Business Administration