🎙 The Jayhawker Podcast | A Conversation with Jay Bilas

99. A Conversation with Jay Bilas

Episode Notes

Jay Bilas has stepped foot in a lot of college basketball arenas throughout the years. He’s called Cameron Indoor home. Felt the intensity from rival fans at the Dean Smith Center. Called games at Rupp Arena, the Carrier Dome and Assembly Hall. But none of those historic sites can match the feeling and aura one gets walking into Allen Fieldhouse.

This is the Jayhawker Podcast featuring our conversation with ESPN’s Jay Bilas.