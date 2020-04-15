Open Search
Kansas Relays

👟 A Look Back at the Kansas Relays Programs

LAWRENCE, Kan. — With the 2020 Kansas Relays canceled due to COVID-19, we dug back into the archives to bring out some of the best history of the prestigious Kansas Relays. We start with the Kansas Relays program covers, which date all the way back to the first Kansas Relays run in 1923.

 

1923 Program

1926 Program

1928 Program

1934 Program

1936 Program

1939 Program

1940 Program

1946 Program

1951 Program

1955 Program

1960 Program

1971 Program

1972 Program

1980 Program

1982 Program

1987 Program

1989 Program

1990 Program

1997 Program

2000 Program

2001 Program

2002 Program

2005 Program

2011 Program

2013 Program

2015 Program

2016 Program

2018 Program

