👟 A Look Back at the Kansas Relays Programs
LAWRENCE, Kan. — With the 2020 Kansas Relays canceled due to COVID-19, we dug back into the archives to bring out some of the best history of the prestigious Kansas Relays. We start with the Kansas Relays program covers, which date all the way back to the first Kansas Relays run in 1923.
1923 Program
1926 Program
1928 Program
1928 Program
1934 Program
1936 Program
1939 Program
1940 Program
1940 Program
1946 Program
1951 Program
1955 Program
1960 Program
1971 Program
1972 Program
1980 Program
1982 Program
1987 Program
1989 Program
1990 Program
1997 Program
2000 Program
2001 Program
2002 Program
2005 Program
2011 Program
2013 Program
2015 Program
2016 Program
2018 Program