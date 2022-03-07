🏀 Agbaji Named The Sporting News All-America First Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – One day after garnering unanimous Big 12 Player of the Year and All-Big 12 First Team honors, Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji has been name to 2021-22 The Sporting News All-America First Team that was announced Monday.

A national player of the year candidate, Agbaji leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.8 points per game, which is 25th nationally. The Kansas City, Missouri, guard is second in the league in three-point field goal percentage (41.1%, 26th nationally) and in three-point field goals made per game (2.9). Agbaji leads the Big 12 with 17 20-point games this season and was a four-time Big 12 Player of the Week.

A four-year starter for KU, Agbaji has etched his name into the Kansas records book. He holds the record for consecutive games of three-point field goals made at 53. He also ranks 22nd on the KU career scoring list with 1,514 points, sixth on the three-point field goals made (233) and fourth on three-point field goals attempted (627).

Joining Agbaji on 2021-22 The Sporting News All-American First Team are Johnny Davis (Wisconsin), Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky), Keegan Murray (Iowa) and Kofi Cockburn (Illinois).

Ranked No. 6 nationally, Kansas (25-6, 14-4) enters the 2022 Big 12 Championship as the No. 1 seed for the 17th time in the 26-year history of the league. The Jayhawks will face the winner of No. 8 Kansas State vs. No. 9 West Virginia in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 10, at 2 p.m. (Central) at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The KSU-WVU contest will be played March 9 at 6 p.m., also at T-Mobile Center. The Kansas quarterfinal will be televised on ESPN. KU has won 15 league postseason tournament titles, including 11 in the Big 12 era, with the last in 2018. Eight of KU’s 11 league tourney titles in the Big 12 have been under head coach Bill Self.

Ochai Agbaji 2021-22 Honors

The Sporting News All-America First Team

Big 12 Player of the Year

All-Big 12 First Team

Wooden Award Final Ballot (1 of 15)

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Finalist (1 of 5)

Academic All-Big 12 Second Team

co-Big 12 Player of the Week (2.21.22)

Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Midseason Team (1 of 30)

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List (top 10)

Big 12 Player of the Week (1.24.22)

The Sporting News Midseason All-American Second Team

Big 12 Player of the Week (1.17.22)

Big 12 Player of the Week (11.15.21)

Wooden Award Preseason Top 50

Naismith Trophy Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 50)

NABC Player of the Year Watch List (1 of 20)

Preseason All-Big 12