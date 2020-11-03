Agbaji Named to Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kansas junior guard Ochai Agbaji has been named one of 20 watch list candidates for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

Agbaji was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection last season where he averaged 10.0 points and 4.2 rebounds for KU which went 28-3 and won the Big 12 regular-season title with a 17-1 record prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. A 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Second Team honoree, Agbaji was second on the team with 46 3-pointers made and third in steals with 38 as a sophomore. Agbaji, from Kansas City, Missouri, has started 47 of 51 games played at KU, including all 31 contests last season.

Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor, now in its seventh year, recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to just 10. In late February, five finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Jerry West Award will be presented on Friday, April 9, 2021. For more information on the 2021 Jerry West Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com.

2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Candidates (listed alphabetically by school)*

John Petty Jr. (Alabama)

Terry Taylor (Austin Peay)

MaCio Teague (Baylor)

Matt Bradley (California)

James Bouknight (Connecticut)

Mitch Ballock (Creighton)

Kellan Grady (Davidson)

Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy)

DJ Steward (Duke)

Scottie Lewis (Florida)

MJ Walker (Florida State)

Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga)

Caleb Mills (Houston)

Joe Wieskamp (Iowa)

OCHAI AGBAJI (KANSAS)

Terrence Clarke (Kentucky)

Franz Wagner (Michigan)

Jordan Goodwin (Saint Louis)

Justin Moore (Villanova)

Paul Scruggs (Xavier)

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2020-21 season*