🏀 McCullar Named to the 2023 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Kansas senior Kevin McCullar is one of 20 named to the 2023 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates.

Named Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention by the league coaches, McCullar, a transfer from Texas Tech, was a national semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year in 2021-22. The guard from San Antonio, Texas, averaged 10.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and a team-leading 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game last season. A three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree, McCullar was a two-year starter at Texas Tech and an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection last year.

Fans are encouraged to participate in the fan voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds, starting Friday, October 28. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Jerry West Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

For more information on the 2023 Jerry West Award and the latest updates, click here and follow @hoophall and #WestAward on Twitter and Instagram.

2023 Jerry West Award Candidates*

Nick Smith, Arkansas

Taevion Kinsey, Marshall

Adam Flagler, Baylor

Isaiah Wong, Miami (Fla.)

Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Isiaih Mosley, Missouri

Malachi Smith, Gonzaga

Terquavion Smith, NC State

Rasir Bolton, Gonzaga

R.J. Davis, North Carolina

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Dane Goodwin, Notre Dame

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois

Matt Bradley, San Diego State

KEVIN MCCULLAR JR., KANSAS

Joseph Girard III, Syracuse

Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Amari Bailey, UCLA

*Players can play their way onto and off the list at any point in the 2022-23 season.