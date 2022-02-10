🏀 Agbaji Named to the Midseason Team for the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year

ATLANTA – Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji has been named to the Midseason Team for the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tip-Off Club announced Thursday. Agbaji is one of 30 student-athletes named to the midseason team and is looking to become the second Kansas player to win the honor joining 2017 recipient Frank Mason III.

A three-time Big 12 Player of the Week this season, Agbaji leads the Big 12 and is 16th nationally in scoring at 20.3 points per game. The Kansas City, Missouri, guard is second in the league in three-point field goal percentage (45.6%, sixth nationally) and in three-point field goals made per game (3.1, 25th nationally). Agbaji has scored 20 or more points in 12 games this season, including a career-high 37 points in the double-overtime win against No. 13 Texas Tech on Jan. 24.

In early March, 10-member national semifinalists will be announced and the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year finalists will be named in mid-March. One can go to naismithtrophy.com for the complete list of the midseason team.

Ochai Agbaji’s 2021-22 Honors

Midseason Team for Naismith Trophy Player of the Year (1 of 30)

Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award 10 Watch List

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List

Big 12 Player of the Week (1.24.22)

The Sporting News Midseason All-American Second Team

Big 12 Player of the Week (1.17.22)

Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List

Big 12 Player of the Week (11.15.21)

Naismith Trophy Watch List

NABC Player of the Year Watch List

Preseason All-Big 12