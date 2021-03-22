⚾ Ahuna Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon.

The freshman from Hilo, Hawaii went 9-for-16 in his team’s four-game sweep of Creighton last weekend. Ahuna had three RBI, three runs scored, four walks, one double and one steal on the weekend. Ahuna went 4-for-6 with a run scored in the opening game of the series against the Bluejays.

One day later, he put up his second straight four-hit game, going 4-for-5 with two RBI, two runs scored, a double and a stolen base. In the second game of the Saturday doubleheader, Ahuna went 1-for-2 with three walks. He drove in a run and drew a walk in Sunday’s series finale.

It’s the second straight week the Jayhawks have had a player named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week as pitcher Cole Larsen earned the honor last week. Larsen shared the honor with Oklahoma State’s Justin Campbell.

Ahuna has reached base in nine straight games for the Jayhawks and is second on the team with a .352 batting average. He is tied for the team lead in walks with 14 and leads the squad in on-base percentage at .478.

Ahuna and the Jayhawks have won six straight games and nine of their last 10. They will head to Easton, Pennsylvania this week for a two-game midweek series against Lafayette, before making their way to West Virginia next weekend to open Big 12 play.

Kansas currently sits at 12-6 on the year.