⚾ Ahuna Named to All-Big 12 Tournament Team

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Following the conclusion of the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, Maui Ahuna was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team.

Ahuna went 4-for-5 with two triples and his first career home run as a Jayhawk in game one of the Big 12 Championship against West Virginia May 25. The Hilo, Hawaii native accounted for a career-best four RBI, while also scoring three runs.

He is the first Jayhawk to have two triples in a game since Brett Vosik at Furman April 28, 2019.

Ahuna has a .314 average (58-for-185) with 11 doubles, three triples, one home run and 25 RBI. He also tallied eight stolen bases in nine attempts.

On Monday, Ahuna was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection. He is the first Jayhawk selected to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team since Skyler Messinger in 2019.

2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team

Catcher: Zach Humphreys, TCU

First Base: Zach Zubia, Texas

Second Base: Gray Rodgers, TCU

Shortstop: Maui Ahuna, Kansas

Third Base: Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Oklahoma State

Outfield: Zach Kokoska, K-State

Outfield: Caeden Trenkle, Oklahoma State

Outfield: Porter Brown, TCU

Designated Hitter: Hunter Wolfe, TCU

Starting Pitcher: Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State

Starting Pitcher: Jackson Wolf, West Virginia

Relief Pitcher: Eric Torres, K-State