⚾ Ahuna Named to All-Big 12 Tournament Team
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Following the conclusion of the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, Maui Ahuna was named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team.
Ahuna went 4-for-5 with two triples and his first career home run as a Jayhawk in game one of the Big 12 Championship against West Virginia May 25. The Hilo, Hawaii native accounted for a career-best four RBI, while also scoring three runs.
He is the first Jayhawk to have two triples in a game since Brett Vosik at Furman April 28, 2019.
Ahuna has a .314 average (58-for-185) with 11 doubles, three triples, one home run and 25 RBI. He also tallied eight stolen bases in nine attempts.
On Monday, Ahuna was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection. He is the first Jayhawk selected to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team since Skyler Messinger in 2019.
2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team
Catcher: Zach Humphreys, TCU
First Base: Zach Zubia, Texas
Second Base: Gray Rodgers, TCU
Shortstop: Maui Ahuna, Kansas
Third Base: Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Oklahoma State
Outfield: Zach Kokoska, K-State
Outfield: Caeden Trenkle, Oklahoma State
Outfield: Porter Brown, TCU
Designated Hitter: Hunter Wolfe, TCU
Starting Pitcher: Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State
Starting Pitcher: Jackson Wolf, West Virginia
Relief Pitcher: Eric Torres, K-State