👟 Alexandra Emilianov Earns First Team All-American Honors on Final Day of NCAA Outdoors

EUGENE, Ore. – Kansas junior Alexandra Emilianov earned First Team All-American honors in the women’s discus throw at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday, throwing 57.60m (189 ft.).

Emilianov has now earned outdoor All-American honors in each of her three seasons, including two-consecutive first team honors. Emilianov last placed fourth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in 2019.

The Chisinau, Moldova native began her day in the discus with her top throw of the day at 57.60m (189 ft.), which moved her into second overall through the first throw of flight two. Emilianov’s throw was enough to advance her to finals, before finishing out the competition in eighth.

The Jayhawk women complete the NCAA Outdoor championships by finishing 62nd as a team with 1.5 points.

KU will have a number of student-athletes competing at their respective country’s Olympic Trials. Qualifier information and results will be shared when available.