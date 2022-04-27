👟 Alexandra Emilianov Named Big 12 Athlete of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas track & field senior Alexandra Emilianov has been named the Big 12 women’s Athlete of the Week, the Conference office announced on Wednesday, after Emilianov threw the second furthest discus throw in school history at the Michael Johnson Invitational Friday, April 22.

Emilianov, of Chisinau, Moldova, launched a throw of 60.51m (198-06 ft.) on her fifth attempt on Friday, which is the second furthest discus throw in school history, behind only her school record of 64.40m (211-3 ft.) set at the Kyiv Athletics Festival in 2021.

Not only was her mark the second best in school history, Emilianov’s throw of 60.51m (198-06 ft.) ranks second in the NCAA and first in the Big 12 Conference this season.

Emilianov’s Big 12 Athlete of the Week honor is the first of her career, while the Kansas senior has won three individual Big 12 Championships between the women’s discus and shot put. Emilianov is the first Jayhawk on the women’s team to earn Big 12 Athlete of the Week honors since Rylee Anderson earned the after setting the women’s high jump school record on January 20, 2022.

Baylor’s Chinecherem “Zaza” Prosper Nnamdi was named the Big 12 men’s Athlete of the Week after throwing an NCAA-leading 81.07m (266-0 ft.) in the javelin at the Michael Johnson Invitational.

Kansas will host Senior Day at the Rock Chalk Classic on Saturday, April 30 at Rock Chalk Park. For more information including tickets, a schedule of events and more, click here.