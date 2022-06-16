👟 Alexandra Emilianov Named USTFCCCA Women’s Midwest Region Field Athlete of the Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas track and field senior Alexandra Emilianov was named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) women’s Midwest Region Field Athlete of the Year on Thursday, after placing as the runner-up in the women’s discus at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships last week.

“She [Alexandra Emilianov] had a great year and her experience and everything paid off at the NCAA meet,” Assistant Coach Andy Kokhanovsky said. “She matured so much over four years here and we’re proud with how she developed and competed.”

Emilianov, of Chisinau, Moldova, earns her first USTFCCCA Regional honor after becoming a four-time All-American in the women’s discus. Emilianov is the first Jayhawk in school history to finish with four All-America honors in the event, with her second-place finish at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships being her best finish of her career. Emilianov also earned outdoor All-America honors in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

Emilianov’s second place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships was also the best finish by a Jayhawk in the women’s discus in school history.

During the 2022 outdoor season, Emilianov threw over 60 meters on three separate occasions, including at the 2022 Big 12 Outdoor Championships (60.48m (198-5 ft.)) and twice at the Michael Johnson Invitational (60.51m (198-6 ft.), 60.18m (197-5 ft.)). Emilianov’s throw at the Big 12 Outdoor Championship won her the event for the third time in her career.

Emilianov finishes her KU career as the outdoor school record holder in the women’s discus throw and shot put, while she is the indoor school record holder in the women’s shot put.