All-Girl Cheerleading Squad for 2020-21

Kansas Athletics and Kansas Cheerleading are excited to announce the addition of an All-Girl Cheerleading Squad for the 2020-2021 season!

This is a landmark moment in the history of Kansas Cheerleading, which has sponsored a co-ed team since the 1940s.

This new squad will work side by side with the co-ed squad to support KU athletic events including but not limited to football, men’s and women’s basketball, and volleyball, as well as events on campus and in the community. Kansas Cheerleading is led by Head Coach Drake Stafford with a mission to heighten the fan experience at University athletic events and support student-athletes on their fields of play. This new squad will provide additional opportunities for female cheerleaders to excel within a Division I environment.

To gauge interest and aid in recruiting, Spring Recruit Clinics will incorporate all-girl stunting and offer discounted pricing for female athletes who attend as a group. Stay tuned for clinic dates, skill requirements, tryout dates, and more information.

