⛳ Amy DeKock Signs to Play Women’s Golf at Kansas

DeKock, who will be a freshman at KU in the fall, is the fifth signee for the Jayhawks in Kuhle’s first signing class at Kansas. DeKock joins Anna Wallin (Heisingborg, Sweden), Katie Ruge (Omaha), Anna Shultse (Moscow, Russia) and Johanna Ebner (Villach, Austria). Ebner signed with KU in September and will join the team in January, while the others will join the program this fall.

"Amy is an incredible person, golfer, and student and will be a wonderful fit to our program. She absolutely loves golf and has the drive to improve. The one thing that impresses me the most about Amy is her passion to get better. She’s always on the golf course, competing in events, and challenging herself around other competitive players. Her recent scores this past month in FCG events of 69 and 67 just proved to us that she’s improving, has the confidence to go low, and is a competitor. All of which we’re looking for here at KU to build our program. We can’t wait for Amy to join our program this fall."

While competing in the Future Champions Golf Tour (FCG), DeKock recently posted two top-five finishes with a fourth-place result (74-69) at the National Tour Desert Fall Junior tourney in November and a runner-up result (67-79) in the National Tour Fall Championship in early December. Also, in 2021, DeKock finished fifth (83-71) at the Hurricane Junior Championship at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and third (75-71) at the Southern California Professional Golf Association (SCPGA) Junior Tour Championship at Temecula Creek, California. DeKock won four SCPGA Junior Tour events and two Coachella Valley Youth Tour tournaments in 2021.

DeKock helped lead Palm Desert High School to three Desert Empire League Championships in 2018, 2019 and 2021. In 2021, she won the league individual title by 27 strokes shooting a 1-over (72-73). With that, she was named the 2021 Girl’s Golf Player of the Year by The Desert Sun. Also, this past fall, DeKock was twice nominated for athlete of the week by The Desert Sun. For her high school career, DeKock won 19 of 20 individual matches and posted three 33s (-3) in nine-hole competitions.

DeKock also earned three letters in dance while at Palm Desert High School where she was part of the West Coast Elite National Title trio team that placed first in 2019. She was also fifth in the solo competition at the same event. DeKock is also a top student at Palm Desert HS where she was a three-time student of the month and is an AP Capstone Graduate, which is a program that signifies a student has completed a certain set of requirements in high school to earn an advanced diploma.

DeKock comes from a golf family. Her father, Nick DeKock, played collegiate golf at SMU from 1984-88 and is the head professional at Thunderbird Country Club in Ranch Mirage, California. Her aunt, Edith Wessel, played golf at Duke from 1990-94 and is a golf professional in Scottsdale, Arizona. Her sister, Danielle, is a sophomore on the golf team at Chapman University in Orange, California.