👟 Anderson Breaks School Record at Bob Timmons Challenge

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas track and field team opened the 2022-23 campaign with the Bob Timmons Challenge on Saturday, December 3. The Jayhawks dominated the competition, including 11 first place finishes and a school record by Rylee Anderson in the high jump.

Senior Rylee Anderson opened her 2022-23 season on a high note by jumping a school record 1.88m (6-2 ft.). Anderson’s clearance tops her own school record of 1.87m (6-1.5 ft.) set at last year’s Big 12 Indoor Championship.

“I think Rylee’s performance is going to get her into the NCAA,” said Redwine. “Coach Hays always does a great job with her. She has been awesome.”

The men’s weight throw was the first event to finish on the day, and the Jayhawks walked away with gold and silver. Junior Oleg Klykov threw to a mark of 19.14m (62-9.5 ft.) on his last attempt to clinch first place. Senior Patrick Larrison launched the weight throw to 18.01m (59-1.25 ft.) and finished in second.

Larrison also competed in the men’s shot put, earning first place with a throw of 18.59m (61-0 ft.). Sophomore Dimitrios Pavlidis threw to a mark of 15.17m (49-9.25 ft.), placing second overall while freshman Aiden Luther came in fourth with a mark of 13.95m (45-9.25 ft.).

In the women’s pole vault, Kansas dominated the competition by taking the top five places. Sophomore Gabby Hoke led the way with a height of 3.82m (12-6.25 ft.), followed by senior Samantha Van Hoecke in second with a jump of 3.67m (12-0.50 ft.), sophomore Avery Brooks in third at 3.52m (11-6.50 ft.), freshman Anna Vedral in fourth at 3.52m (11-6.5 ft.) and rounding out in fifth was freshman Kade Joslin clearing 3.37m (11-0.75 ft.).

Kansas was led by sophomore Clayton Simms in the men’s pole vault with a first place finish with a height of 5.30m (17-4.5 ft.). Junior Andrew Saloga finished the event in third place at 5.05m/16-6.75 ft.). Tied for fourth place were freshmen Anthony Meacham and Ashton Barkdull at 4.90m/16-0.75 ft.), followed by junior Jake Freidel in sixth at 4.90m (16-0.75 ft.).

Freshman Tayton Klein made his Jayhawk debut in the men’s long jump, leaping to 7.24m (23-9 ft.) and taking home first place. Junior Tyler Pride was close behind in third place with a mark of 7.06m (23-2 ft.). Closing out the event for KU was sophomore George Jackson with a mark of 7.00m (22-11.75 ft.) in fourth place and junior Creed Puyear in sixth place with 6.84m (22-5.25 ft.).

In her first meet as a Jayhawk, senior Gabrielle Gibson recorded a time of 8.45 in the women’s 60 meter hurdles, clinching first place overall. Sophomore Lauren Heck crossed the finish line in 9.06, finishing sixth. Gibson also made an appearance in the women’s 200 meter dash, clocking in at 24.72 and placing first.

Taking home gold in the men’s high jump was sophomore Devin Loudermilk with a height of 2.14m (7-0.25 ft.). Right behind Loudermilk in second place was junior Zach Biel, clearing a height of 2.00m (6-6.75 ft.).

Sophomore Jaden Patterson led Kansas to a first-place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 15.24m (50-0 ft.) on his second attempt.

Junior Tori Thomas walked away victorious in the women’s shot put event with a mark of 14.68m (48-2 ft.) on her first attempt.

“We got to see everyone compete,” said head coach Stanley Redwine. “Some people we have a long way to go, some people did extremely well. I think when you practice against yourself for a while, you get this false sense of security and today was an eye opener for some of us.”

Kansas will take a short break for the holidays and return on January 13 for the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular hosted by Wichita State at the Washburn Indoor Athletic Facility in Topeka. Competition will start promptly at 11 a.m. CT with the women’s weight throw, women’s long jump, women’s pole vault and women’s high jump.

Results

Bob Timmons Challenge

Anschutz Pavilion

Lawrence, Kan.

Men’s Shot Put

Patrick Larrison: 18.59m/61-0.00 Dimitrios Pavlidis: 15.17m/49-9.25 Aiden Luther: 13.95m/45-9.25

Women’s Shot Put

Tori Thomas: 14.68m/48-2.00

Men’s Weight Throw

Oleg Klykov: 19.14m/62-9.50 Patrick Larrison: 18.01m/59-1.25 (PR)

Women’s Weight Throw

Sluchaninova Sofia: 16.23m/53-3.00 Tori Thomas: 15.88m/52-1.25

Men’s Pole Vault

Clayton Simms: 5.30m/17-4.50 Andrew Saloga: 5.05m/16-6.75

T4. Anthony Meacham: 4.90m/16-0.75

T4. Ashton Barkdull: 4.90/16-0.75

Jake Freidel: 4.90m/16-0.75 Bradey Koolen: 4.75m/15-7.00

T9. Alexander Jung: 4.30m/14-1.25

Women’s Pole Vault

Gabby Hoke: 3.82m/12-6.25 Samantha Van Hoecke: 3.67m/12-0.50 Avery Brooks: 3.52m/11-6.50 Anna Vedral: 3.52m/11-6.50 Kade Joslin: 3.37m/11-0.75

Men’s Long Jump

Tayton Klein: 7.24m/23-9.00 Tyler Pride: 7.06m/23-2.00 George Jackson: 7.00m/22-11.75 Creed Puyear: 6.84m/22-5.25

Women’s Long Jump

Charli Foreman: 5.27m/17-3.50 Brenna Schwada: 5.15m/16-10.75 Lauren Heck: 4.96m/16-3.25

Men’s High Jump

Devin Loudermilk: 2.14m/7-0.25 Zach Biel: 2.00m/6-6.75

Women’s High Jump

Rylee Anderson: 1.88m/6-2.00

Men’s Triple Jump

Jaden Patterson: 15.24m/50-0.00

Women’s Triple Jump

Lorielle Daniel: 11.80m/38-8.75 Saudia Heard: 11.72m/38-5.50

Men’s 3,000 Meter Run

Mackinon Mokoro: 8:42.25 Logan Read: 8:48.70

Men’s 60 Meter Hurdles

Cameron Wilmington: 8.13 Jaden Patterson: 8.15 Alexander Jung: 8.21 George Jackson: 8.22 Tayton Klein: 8.54

Women’s 60 Meter Hurdles

Gabrielle Gibson: 8.45 Lauren Heck: 9.06

Men’s 60 Meter Dash

Mateo Vargas: 7.00

Women’s 60 Meter Dash

Ahmya McKeithan: 7.71

Men’s 600 Yard

Grant Lockwood: 1:14.05

Women’s 600 Yard

Grace Cramblett: 1:30.78

Women’s Mile Run

Alyson Moore: 5:45.39

Men’s 200 Meter Dash

Mateo Vargas: 22.78

Women’s 200 Meter Dash

Gabrielle Gibson: 24.72

Men’s 4×400 Meter Relay

Kansas A: 3:17.96 Kansas B: 3:27.45

Women’s 4×400 Meter Relay