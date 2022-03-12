👟 Anderson Earns First Team All-America Honors on Final Day of NCAA Indoors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Kansas track & field junior Rylee Anderson placed eighth overall in the women’s high jump, earning first team All-America honors on the final day of the NCAA Indoor Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday.

Anderson, of Longmont, Colo., earned her third-career NCAA Indoor All-America honors, including her first, first team honors of her career. Anderson placed eighth overall with a jump of 1.78m (5-10 ft.).

With the opening bar set at 1.73m (5-8 ft.), Anderson easily cleared on her first attempt. Anderson then cleared her second height of 1.78m (5-10 ft.) on her first attempt.

At 1.83m (6-0 ft.), Anderson was unable to successfully clear on three attempts, ending her competition. Anderson became the first NCAA indoor first team All-American in the women’s high jump since Ann O’Connor in 1984.

Kansas will now shift to outdoor season as the Jayhawks open their season at the Emporia State Spring Invitational on March 18 in Emporia, Kan.