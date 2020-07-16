🏈 Andrew Parchment Named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football senior wide receiver Andrew Parchment has been named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation Inc., (TQC) announced on Thursday, which recognizes the college football season’s most outstanding Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) receiver, regardless of position.

Parchment is the first Jayhawk to be named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List since Steven Sims Jr., who earned the recognition in 2018.

Last season, Parchment led all KU receivers by hauling in 65 receptions for 831 yards and seven touchdowns. His 65 receptions were the seventh-most in KU history, while his 831 receiving yards are the second-most among returning Big 12 players.

A 2019 honorable mention All-Big 12 newcomer and wide receiver, Parchment collected 100-or-more receiving yards in four games in 2019, including a season-high 132 yards against West Virginia. Parchment reached the endzone in four different games in 2019, including a pair of touchdowns in consecutive weeks against Boston College (Sept. 13) and West Virginia (Sept. 21).

Parchment is one of 55 individuals named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List. The semifinalists, finalists and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. Foundation trustees do not vote and have never voted. For a list of voters, please click here.

The Biletnikoff Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. The members of the NCFAA are unveiling their preseason watch lists over a two-week period this month. For a full watch list release schedule, click here.