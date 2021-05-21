Andy Kotelnicki: Born to be a Coach

Sometimes in life, an event happens – could be big or small – that shapes who you want to be in this world.

Let me tell you about two minor events that happened in my life that did just that.

First, as a young kid, growing up in the small town of Litchfield, Minnesota, I loved being on the ice and playing hockey. It was my first love. When I was about 13 years old, I got asked to help with a “mite” team of younger kids. I went out on the ice to assist some of the dads coaching the team and demonstrated how to do crossovers and go around the circles and all that.

Like I said, a minor event.

The second one came in high school in physical education class. I got to be a teacher’s assistant and there was a swimming lesson. There was a young boy who had autism, and didn’t like the water. But part of the adaptive physical education curriculum was a swimming lesson. The teacher asked me to work with the young man and see if I could get him to swim and like being in the water.

After a couple of weeks, I was able to get him in the water, get his head underwater and blow some bubbles and kick his feet.

So why am I telling you about these two things?

Well, those are the two moments – looking back now – that really let me know I was born to be a coach. I may not have known it then, but I always remember those two experiences for how rewarding they were. I loved being an example. I loved working with kids. I loved seeing them improve in something.

I remember feeling good about both of those situations, not understanding how much of a trigger it was that I wanted to teach and coach for my career.

Now here I am; 17 years after I graduated college, living the dream.