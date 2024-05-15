🥎 Associate Head Coach Rich Wieligman Announces Retirement

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball Associate Head Coach Rich Wieligman announced his retirement Wednesday after coaching at Kansas for the last seven seasons.

Wieligman has had an illustrious softball coaching career that spanned 25 seasons. At Kansas, he was the hitting coach as well as the outfielders coach, helping the Jayhawks to back-to-back 25-plus win seasons for the first time since 2015-16. Kansas had 388 hits in 2024, which is the most in a single season since 2015.

“Coach Wieligman has poured his heart and soul into this program and every player he has had the opportunity to coach,” said Head Coach Jennifer McFalls I’m so thankful that he has really been by my side to get this program moving in the right direction. I can’t thank him enough for his loyalty to me, to this program and his passion for the game.”

In 2021, Wieligman guided the offense to 56 home runs, the second-most in program history. Lyric Moore, who has been coached by Wieligman throughout her career at Kansas, had a career-best season in 2024 after leading the team with 24 hits along with a .320 batting average in Big 12 Conference play, which culminated in her first All-Big 12 Second Team honor. In 2022, Olivia Bruno was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team after hitting the third-most home runs by a freshman in Kansas history (12).

“First and foremost, I want to thank my wife and kids for supporting me in my coaching journey,“ added Wieligman. “Jill has been by my side through the great times and tough times. She is my rock. I also want to thank Jennifer McFalls and Kansas Athletics for the opportunity to be a part of Jayhawk softball for the past seven years. Seeing this program grow and improve over these years has been very rewarding and knowing great things are just around the corner. I would also like to thank all my former players and coaches that I worked with as you have impacted my life more than you will ever know.”

Sophomore Presley Limbaugh and Aynslee Linduff, both outfielders, have also had stellar starts to their careers at Kansas. This season, Limbaugh, a left fielder, led the team with a batting average of .393 while Linduff, a right fielder started in all but one game with 45 hits. Senior Angela Price had the best season of her career as she started all 54 games in center field with a batting average of .294 and an on-base percentage of .419.

Before Kansas, Wieligman was a coach at five different schools. He was an assistant coach at Baylor (1998-2000), Texas Tech (2001-02) and Texas A&M (2002-06), where he led the Aggies to the best batting average in the nation in 2005. From 2006-15, he was the head coach at Oklahoma State, where he led the Cowgirls to Women’s College World Series in 2011. After his stop in Stillwater, Wieligman coached two years at the University of Texas at Dallas. At UT Dallas, Wieligman led the Comets to a program record 36 wins with its first American Southwest Conference title and its first NCAA Division III Championship berth. He was named the 2017 ASC Coach of the Year before coming to Lawrence the year after.

Before beginning his coaching career, Wieligman played collegiate baseball at Lubbock Christian. Upon graduation from Lubbock Christian in 1985, he played for the Detroit Tigers’ farm system as a first baseman and outfielder.

Head Coach Jennifer McFalls will conduct a national search for Kansas’ new hitting coach immediately.