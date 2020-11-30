🏈 GAME PREVIEW: at Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. — With two weeks left in the regular season, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech in their final road contest of the season. The game will kickoff from Jones AT&T Stadium at 11 a.m., CT on FS2.

The Jayhawks and Red Raiders will meet for the first time since last year’s thrilling 37-34 win for Kansas on Homecoming on October 26, 2019. Liam Jones connected on a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Kansas a 37-34 win over Texas Tech for head coach Les Miles’ first Big 12 win at Kansas.

The meeting between Kansas and Texas Tech will be the 22nd in the series history, with Texas Tech leading the series at 19-2. Kansas last won in Lubbock on October 6, 2001, when the Jayhawks defeated the Red Raiders, 34-31 in overtime.

Saturday’s contest will be the fifth and final road trip of the 2020 season for KU, as the Jayhawks return home to take on the Texas Longhorns on December 12 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The game against Texas Tech will be the fourth 11 a.m., kickoff of the season for KU and its first on FS2.

Head coach Les Miles and Luke Grimm, Bryce Cabeldue, Karon Prunty and Kenny Logan Jr., met with the media ahead of Saturday’s game against Texas Tech.