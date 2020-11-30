🏈 GAME PREVIEW: at Texas Tech
LAWRENCE, Kan. — With two weeks left in the regular season, the Kansas Jayhawks will travel to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech in their final road contest of the season. The game will kickoff from Jones AT&T Stadium at 11 a.m., CT on FS2.
The Jayhawks and Red Raiders will meet for the first time since last year’s thrilling 37-34 win for Kansas on Homecoming on October 26, 2019. Liam Jones connected on a 32-yard field goal as time expired to give Kansas a 37-34 win over Texas Tech for head coach Les Miles’ first Big 12 win at Kansas.
The meeting between Kansas and Texas Tech will be the 22nd in the series history, with Texas Tech leading the series at 19-2. Kansas last won in Lubbock on October 6, 2001, when the Jayhawks defeated the Red Raiders, 34-31 in overtime.
Saturday’s contest will be the fifth and final road trip of the 2020 season for KU, as the Jayhawks return home to take on the Texas Longhorns on December 12 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The game against Texas Tech will be the fourth 11 a.m., kickoff of the season for KU and its first on FS2.
Head coach Les Miles and Luke Grimm, Bryce Cabeldue, Karon Prunty and Kenny Logan Jr., met with the media ahead of Saturday’s game against Texas Tech.
GAME INFORMATION:
Kansas Jayhawks (0-8, 0-7 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-6, 2-6 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 | 11 a.m. CT
Where: Jones AT&T Stadium | Lubbock, Texas
Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Sideline), Steve Kincaid (Producer/Engineer), Marc Tuttle (GM)
Watch: FS2
- Guy Haberman (Play-by-Play), Charles Arbuckle (Analyst), Brian Woodrum (Producer)
NOTES:
- Kansas has played 26 true freshmen this season, which is the most by any team nationally. The next closest is UMass with 21.
- The Jayhawks started six true freshmen on offense Saturday versus TCU. The six freshmen offensive starters are the most by any team nationally in a game this season. Northern Illinois started six true freshmen on defense earlier this season.
- Senior receiver Kwamie Lassiter II notched the first 100-yard receiving game of his career Saturday against TCU. Lassiter had seven catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. He ranks fourth in the Big 12 in receptions per game at 4.8.
- Amauri Pesek-Hickson ran for 100 yards on 22 carries in his first-career start Saturday against TCU. He became the ninth Kansas freshman to post a 100-yard rushing game since 1990. He’s the first Jayhawk to rush for 100 yards in his first-career start since Pooka Williams Jr., in 2018.
STATISTICAL LEADERS:
Leading Passer: Jalon Daniels (76-152, 718 yds, 1 TD, 4 INT)
Leading Rusher: Velton Gardner (72 att, 325 yds, 2 TD)
Leading Receiver: Kwamie Lassiter II (38 rec, 440 yds, 2 TD)
Leading Tackler: Kenny Logan Jr. (55 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Kyron Johnson (3.0 sacks)
Leading Interception: Kenny Logan Jr. (2 interceptions)
Leading Passer: Henry Colombi (109/166, 1,065 yds, 8 TD, 4 INT)
Leading Rusher: SaRodorick Thompson (85 att, 460 yds, 6 TD)
Leading Receiver: Erik Ezukanma (37 rec, 545 yds, 4 TD)
Leading Tackler: Riko Jeffers (57 tackles)
Leading Sacks: Eli Howard (2.5 sacks)
Leading Interceptions: Zech McPherson (3 interceptions)
SERIES HISTORY:
vs. Texas Tech: TTU leads, 19-2
Current Streak: Win 1
Longest KU Win Streak: 1
Longest KU Winless Streak: 12
Last 10 Games: 1-9
In Lawrence: TTU leads 10-1
In Lubbock: TTU leads 9-1
Under Les Miles: 1-0
First Meeting: Sept. 18, 1965 (L, 7-28)