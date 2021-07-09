🏐 Ayah Elnady to Represent Egypt at FIVB Women’s Under-20 World Championships

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas outside hitter Ayah Elnady will compete for her native team of Egypt at the 2021 FIVB Women’s Under-20 World Championships on July 9-17. The tournament is being held in both Rotterdam, Netherlands and Kortrijk, Belgium.

Elnady, a rising-sophomore for KU, will see her first action on Friday, when Egypt is scheduled to take on Italy in the preliminary round at 1:30 p.m. CT. Egypt will then take on Belarus on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

As a freshman at KU, Elnady appeared in 22 matches with 21 starts, finishing second on the team with 181 kills, while leading the steam with 26 aces. Elnady recorded 35 total blocks and 134 digs, earning All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors at the end of the season.

Prior to her freshman season at Kansas, Elnady played in the 2018 U18 African Championship qualification in Uganda in May 2018 as a member of the No. 1 ranked Egypt Junior National team that qualified for the African Championship. Elnady also participated in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers with the Egypt Senior National Team.