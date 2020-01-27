🏀 Azubuike Named Big 12 Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas senior Udoka Azubuike has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week in a vote by a media panel, the conference announced Monday.

Azubuike Posted back-to-back double-doubles averaging 14.0 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocked shots in wins against Kansas State and Tennessee. The Delta, Nigeria, native also shot 83.3 percent (10-for-12) from the field for the week. In the win against Kansas State, Azubuike had 10 points and tied his conference season-high with 14 rebounds and had four blocked shots. In the win versus Tennessee he was 6-for-7 from the field with 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. The only big in the game for KU, he was clutch in the second half, scoring seven points, including a 5-for-7 clip from the free throw line, with all four of his blocked shots and six rebounds.

Azubuike leads the nation in field goal percentage at 78.1 percent. He also leads the Big 12 in rebounds pulling down 9.6 boards per game. Azubuike is second in the league in blocked shots (2.5) and double-doubles with eight.

This is the first Big 12 weekly honor of Azubuike’s career and the fourth by a Jayhawk this season. Sophomore Devon Dotson has been named player of the week twice (12/2, 12/16) and Isaiah Moss was last week’s Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Jan. 20.