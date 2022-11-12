🏐 Balanced Jayhawks Sweep West Virginia, 3-0

LAWRENCE, Kan – In their second matchup of the season, the Kansas Jayhawks swept the West Virginia Mountaineers 3-0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-16) Saturday afternoon at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. Super-senior Anezka Szabo led the Jayhawks offensively with 11 kills.

Kansas improved to 17-8 on the season and 7-6 in the Big 12, while West Virginia dropped to 7-19 on the season and 0-13 in conference play.

The win was Coach Ray Bechard’s 208th career Big 12 Conference victory, putting him second all-time in league history. He trails Jerritt Elliott from Texas, who has 333 career Big 12 wins.

“We worked on our blocking (today),” Bechard said. “Ayah Elnady and Caroline Bien, I thought, did a good job there. We had nine blocks and I think that really set the tone early.”



Set One

A double block by super-senior Anezka Szabo and graduate transfer Lauren Dooley kicked off the match, allowing Kansas to take an early lead 1-0. The Mountaineers took the lead from the Jayhawks, however, back-to-back kills by Szabo gave KU a 3-2 advantage.

The Jayhawks and Mountaineers went back and forth, but kills by Elnady, Szabo, and super-senior Rachel Langs kept Kansas ahead, 8-6. A West Virginia kill would tie the set up 10-10. The Jayhawks would go on a 3-0 run, which included kills by Szabo, Junior Kennedy Farris, and a solo block by Elnady.

The Mountaineers would shorten the lead with kills of their own, however, Kansas would go on a 4-0 run with kills by Elnady, Bien, and Langs, 18-12. The Jayhawks would only allow the Mountaineers to tally two more points, while going on another set of 3-0 and 4-0 runs. The runs included West Virginia errors and kills by Bien, Szabo, and a set winning kill by Dooley.

The Jayhawks took set one, 25-14.

Set Two

The Jayhawks opened set two with a 3-0 run, capped by a kill from sophomore Camryn Turner. The Mountaineers responded, shortening the lead to one.

A kill by Dooley and a kill by Langs, forced a West Virginia timeout, making the score 7-2. A double block by Turner and Langs gave KU a six-point lead, 10-4.

The Jayhawks kept adding to their score off kills by Langs and Bien, however, WVU would shorten the gap to four, at 13-9. A double block by Szabo and Dooley extended the Jayhawk lead. Szabo and Dooley tallied four blocks together in the match.

A kill by Elnady extended the lead back out to six, forcing another WVU timeout. Turner and Bien tallied two more kills for Kansas, making it 20-15. Another double block by Dooley and Szabo took the Jayhawks to set point. Dooley closed set two the same way she closed set one, with a kill.

Kansas won set two, 25-19.

Set Three

Szabo opened set three with a kill, giving Kansas a 1-0 lead. The Jayhawks would go on a 3-0 run, however, West Virginia would come back to tie the set at 6-6.

A service and attack error by the Mountaineers gave the Jayhawks the lead again. Kills by Bien, Szabo, and Dooley extended the Jayhawk lead to five, 14-9. Following a timeout, Kansas tallied two more points off a kill by Turner and a double block by Bien and Langs.

Langs and Szabo tallied two more kills for the Jayhawks, making it 23-14. West Virginia collected two more points of its own, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Kansas lead. The Jayhawks would go on to win set three, 25-16 and take the match, 25-16.

Notables

Szabo led the Kansas offense with 11 kills, hitting .556 percent. Szabo tallied double digit kills for the eighth time this season.

Turner collected 24 assists, 11 digs and four kills.

The Jayhawks held West Virginia to a negative hitting percentage (-.097) and a .037 hitting percentage for the match.

Farris tallied 20 digs, 7 assists, and 1 kill. Farris has only tallied a kill in one other game this season.

Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley and super-senior Anezka Szabo collected four double blocks together.

Up Next

Kansas will take on No. 1 Texas on Wednesday (November 15) in Austin, Texas at the Gregory Gymnasium. First serve will take place at 6 p.m. CT and be streamed on the Longhorn Network.