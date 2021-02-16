⚾ Baseball Adds Neutral Site Series with South Dakota State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball announced the addition of a three-game neutral site series with South Dakota State Feb. 19-21 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With the three-game series addition, the Jayhawks have 55 games for the 2021 slate, and will be on the road for the first three weekends of the season.

Kansas opens home play March 12-14 against Omaha at Hoglund Ballpark.

All games and times are subject to change.