Baseball Archives
SeasonHead CoachOverallConference RecordConference FinishNCAA Tournament Appearance NCAA Tournament Record
2020Ritch Price7-10-0
2019Ritch Price32-26-012-12-05th
2018Ritch Price27-30-08-15-08th
2017Ritch Price30-28-011-13-07th
2016Ritch Price20-35-16-17-09th
2015Ritch Price23-32-08-15-09th
2014Ritch Price35-26-015-9-03rdNCAA Regional (Louisville, Ky.)1-2
2013Ritch Price34-25-012-12-06th
2012Ritch Price24-34-07-16-07th
2011Ritch Price26-30-09-18-010th
2010Ritch Price31-27-111-15-17th
2009Ritch Price39-24-015-12-05thNCAA Regional (Chapel Hill, N.C.)2-2
2008Ritch Price30-27-09-18-09th
2007Ritch Price28-30-09-17-09th
2006Ritch Price43-25-013-14-05thNCAA Regional (Corvallis, Ore.)1-2
2005Ritch Price36-28-011-15-07th
2004Ritch Price31-31-17-19-09th
2003Ritch Price35-28-09-18-08th
2002Bobby Randall22-29-05-21-010th
2001Bobby Randall26-30-010-20-09th
2000Bobby Randall25-30-010-20-09th
1999Bobby Randall14-40-04-26-010th
1998Bobby Randall22-29-07-20-011th
1997Bobby Randall31-25-012-18-08th
*From 1959-1996 Kansas played in the Big Eight Conference
1996Bobby Randall26-30-011-17-06th
1995Dave Bingham24-33-09-17-06th
1994Dave Bingham40-18-017-9-03rdNCAA Regional (Tallahassee, Fla.)1-2
1993Dave Bingham45-18-017-9-02ndNCAA Regional (Knoxville, Tenn.), College World Series (Omaha, Neb.)4-1, 0-2
1992Dave Bingham25-28-08-16-06th
1991Dave Bingham31-28-011-13-05th
1990Dave Bingham27-31-010-14-06th
1989Dave Bingham32-35-08-16-05th
1988Dave Bingham25-34-05-19-07th
1987Marty Pattin15-39-13-21-07th
1986Marty Pattin25-34-07-16-07th
1985Marty Pattin19-30-15-17-07th
1984Marty Pattin23-25-04-14-06th
1983Marty Pattin17-17-09-9-06th
1982Marty Pattin23-27-010-14-05th
1981Floyd Temple32-19-013-14-03rd
1980Floyd Temple26-19-012-9-03rd
1979Floyd Temple34-13-111-9-03rd
1978Floyd Temple34-13-18-4-02nd
1977Floyd Temple22-23-15-5-02nd
1976Floyd Temple23-14-06-8-04th
1975Floyd Temple15-25-05-12-07th
1974Floyd Temple17-22-06-12-07th
1973Floyd Temple11-15-05-13-07th
1972Floyd Temple20-10-011-9-03rd
1971Floyd Temple11-22-06-15-08th
1970Floyd Temple15-8-010-7-02nd
1969Floyd Temple12-14-07-12-06th
1968Floyd Temple7-20-04-14-08th
1967Floyd Temple12-15-06-12-07th
1966Floyd Temple8-17-03-15-08th
1965Floyd Temple12-13-08-12-06th
1964Floyd Temple16-11-011-10-04th
1963Floyd Temple15-10-011-8-03rd
1962Floyd Temple16-11-013-8-03rd
1961Floyd Temple5-14-02-12-08th
1960Floyd Temple11-13-07-11-06th
1959Floyd Temple9-ll-05-116th
*From 1948-1958 Kansas played in the Big Seven Conference
1958Floyd Temple14-8-211-6-04th
1957Floyd Temple11-11-09-8-04th
1956Floyd Temple14-5-06-5-03rd
1955Floyd Temple6-16-02-10-07th
1954Floyd Temple10-5-04-4-04th
1953Hubert Ulrich6-10-04-8-06th
1952Hubert Ulrich11-6-08-6-03rd
1951Hubert Ulrich6-9-05-9-05th
1950William Hogan10-8-08-8-04th
1949William Hogan14-11-011-7-01st
1948Russ Sehon7-12-05-10-07th
*From 1929-1947 Kansas played in the Big Six Conference
1947Vic Bradford14-8-211-6-04th
1946Red Dugan4-6-04-6-05th
1945No Team
1944Elmer Schaake0-5-00-2-05th
1943No Team
1942F.C. Allen 3-5-02-4-06th
1941F.C. Allen3-10-03-10-05th
1940Mike Getto3-12-02-12-06th
1939Ralph Conger8-10-05-9-0T-4th
1938Ralph Conger3-9-03-8-06th
1937Ole Nesmith3-10-23-9-25th
1936No Team
1935No Team
1934No Team
1933No Team
1932Wayne Culp5-13-05-9-04th
1931T.C. Bishop6-8-04-8-04th
1930John Bunn5-12-02-11-05th
1929John Bunn4-12-04-9-05th
Missouri Valley
1928John Bunn10-6-010-6-03rd
1927John Bunn10-6-010-5-02nd
1926John Bunn9-9-07-8-02nd
1925George Clark3-11-03-10-07th
1924George Clark5-9-14-9-17th
1923George Clark14-2-013-1-01st
1922George Clark13-5-011-5-01st
No Conference Affiliation
1921Adrian Lindsay13-2-0
1920Leon McCarty9-6-0
1919Jay Bond4-5-0
1918Jay Bond1-4-0
1917Leon McCarty5-3-0
1916Leon McCarty5-3-0
1915Leon McCarty8-4-0
1914Leon McCarty10-5-1
1913Leonard Frank12-6-0
1912Arthur Sherwin12-6-0
1911Arthur Sherwin4-2-2
1910Arthur Sherwin6-1-1
1909Mills Ebright8-12-0
1908Dick Kaufman13-5-0
1907Dick Kaufman20-10-0
1906Dick Kaufman22-13-1
1905Arthur Relihan10-5-0
1904Ulysses Plank6-3-0
1903Ulysses Plank10-6-0
1902Ulysses Plank10-4-0
1901No Team
1900Clyde Nichols18-7-0
1899Frant Jewett10-4-0
1898J.R. Snyder4-2-0
1897No Team
1896Unknown1-0-0
1895No Team
1894 Unknown8-5-0
1893 Unknown6-0-1
1892 Unknown6-3-1
1891 Unknown6-0-1
1890 Unknown3-7-0
1889Unknown6-0-0
1888Unknown4-0-0
1887Unknown1-4-0
1886Unknown0-3-1
1885Unknown4-0-0
1884Unknown1-0-0
1883No Team
1882Unknown2-0-0
1881No Team
1880Unknown1-1-0
