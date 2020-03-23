⚾ Baseball Archives

Season Head Coach Overall Conference Record Conference Finish NCAA Tournament Appearance NCAA Tournament Record

2020 Ritch Price 7-10-0

2019 Ritch Price 32-26-0 12-12-0 5th

2018 Ritch Price 27-30-0 8-15-0 8th

2017 Ritch Price 30-28-0 11-13-0 7th

2016 Ritch Price 20-35-1 6-17-0 9th

2015 Ritch Price 23-32-0 8-15-0 9th

2014 Ritch Price 35-26-0 15-9-0 3rd NCAA Regional (Louisville, Ky.) 1-2

2013 Ritch Price 34-25-0 12-12-0 6th

2012 Ritch Price 24-34-0 7-16-0 7th

2011 Ritch Price 26-30-0 9-18-0 10th

2010 Ritch Price 31-27-1 11-15-1 7th

2009 Ritch Price 39-24-0 15-12-0 5th NCAA Regional (Chapel Hill, N.C.) 2-2

2008 Ritch Price 30-27-0 9-18-0 9th

2007 Ritch Price 28-30-0 9-17-0 9th

2006 Ritch Price 43-25-0 13-14-0 5th NCAA Regional (Corvallis, Ore.) 1-2

2005 Ritch Price 36-28-0 11-15-0 7th

2004 Ritch Price 31-31-1 7-19-0 9th

2003 Ritch Price 35-28-0 9-18-0 8th

2002 Bobby Randall 22-29-0 5-21-0 10th

2001 Bobby Randall 26-30-0 10-20-0 9th

2000 Bobby Randall 25-30-0 10-20-0 9th

1999 Bobby Randall 14-40-0 4-26-0 10th

1998 Bobby Randall 22-29-0 7-20-0 11th

1997 Bobby Randall 31-25-0 12-18-0 8th

*From 1959-1996 Kansas played in the Big Eight Conference

1996 Bobby Randall 26-30-0 11-17-0 6th

1995 Dave Bingham 24-33-0 9-17-0 6th

1994 Dave Bingham 40-18-0 17-9-0 3rd NCAA Regional (Tallahassee, Fla.) 1-2

1993 Dave Bingham 45-18-0 17-9-0 2nd NCAA Regional (Knoxville, Tenn.), College World Series (Omaha, Neb.) 4-1, 0-2

1992 Dave Bingham 25-28-0 8-16-0 6th

1991 Dave Bingham 31-28-0 11-13-0 5th

1990 Dave Bingham 27-31-0 10-14-0 6th

1989 Dave Bingham 32-35-0 8-16-0 5th

1988 Dave Bingham 25-34-0 5-19-0 7th

1987 Marty Pattin 15-39-1 3-21-0 7th

1986 Marty Pattin 25-34-0 7-16-0 7th

1985 Marty Pattin 19-30-1 5-17-0 7th

1984 Marty Pattin 23-25-0 4-14-0 6th

1983 Marty Pattin 17-17-0 9-9-0 6th

1982 Marty Pattin 23-27-0 10-14-0 5th

1981 Floyd Temple 32-19-0 13-14-0 3rd

1980 Floyd Temple 26-19-0 12-9-0 3rd

1979 Floyd Temple 34-13-1 11-9-0 3rd

1978 Floyd Temple 34-13-1 8-4-0 2nd

1977 Floyd Temple 22-23-1 5-5-0 2nd

1976 Floyd Temple 23-14-0 6-8-0 4th

1975 Floyd Temple 15-25-0 5-12-0 7th

1974 Floyd Temple 17-22-0 6-12-0 7th

1973 Floyd Temple 11-15-0 5-13-0 7th

1972 Floyd Temple 20-10-0 11-9-0 3rd

1971 Floyd Temple 11-22-0 6-15-0 8th

1970 Floyd Temple 15-8-0 10-7-0 2nd

1969 Floyd Temple 12-14-0 7-12-0 6th

1968 Floyd Temple 7-20-0 4-14-0 8th

1967 Floyd Temple 12-15-0 6-12-0 7th

1966 Floyd Temple 8-17-0 3-15-0 8th

1965 Floyd Temple 12-13-0 8-12-0 6th

1964 Floyd Temple 16-11-0 11-10-0 4th

1963 Floyd Temple 15-10-0 11-8-0 3rd

1962 Floyd Temple 16-11-0 13-8-0 3rd

1961 Floyd Temple 5-14-0 2-12-0 8th

1960 Floyd Temple 11-13-0 7-11-0 6th

1959 Floyd Temple 9-ll-0 5-11 6th

*From 1948-1958 Kansas played in the Big Seven Conference

1958 Floyd Temple 14-8-2 11-6-0 4th

1957 Floyd Temple 11-11-0 9-8-0 4th

1956 Floyd Temple 14-5-0 6-5-0 3rd

1955 Floyd Temple 6-16-0 2-10-0 7th

1954 Floyd Temple 10-5-0 4-4-0 4th

1953 Hubert Ulrich 6-10-0 4-8-0 6th

1952 Hubert Ulrich 11-6-0 8-6-0 3rd

1951 Hubert Ulrich 6-9-0 5-9-0 5th

1950 William Hogan 10-8-0 8-8-0 4th

1949 William Hogan 14-11-0 11-7-0 1st

1948 Russ Sehon 7-12-0 5-10-0 7th

*From 1929-1947 Kansas played in the Big Six Conference

1947 Vic Bradford 14-8-2 11-6-0 4th

1946 Red Dugan 4-6-0 4-6-0 5th

1945 No Team

1944 Elmer Schaake 0-5-0 0-2-0 5th

1943 No Team

1942 F.C. Allen 3-5-0 2-4-0 6th

1941 F.C. Allen 3-10-0 3-10-0 5th

1940 Mike Getto 3-12-0 2-12-0 6th

1939 Ralph Conger 8-10-0 5-9-0 T-4th

1938 Ralph Conger 3-9-0 3-8-0 6th

1937 Ole Nesmith 3-10-2 3-9-2 5th

1936 No Team

1935 No Team

1934 No Team

1933 No Team

1932 Wayne Culp 5-13-0 5-9-0 4th

1931 T.C. Bishop 6-8-0 4-8-0 4th

1930 John Bunn 5-12-0 2-11-0 5th

1929 John Bunn 4-12-0 4-9-0 5th

Missouri Valley

1928 John Bunn 10-6-0 10-6-0 3rd

1927 John Bunn 10-6-0 10-5-0 2nd

1926 John Bunn 9-9-0 7-8-0 2nd

1925 George Clark 3-11-0 3-10-0 7th

1924 George Clark 5-9-1 4-9-1 7th

1923 George Clark 14-2-0 13-1-0 1st

1922 George Clark 13-5-0 11-5-0 1st

No Conference Affiliation

1921 Adrian Lindsay 13-2-0

1920 Leon McCarty 9-6-0

1919 Jay Bond 4-5-0

1918 Jay Bond 1-4-0

1917 Leon McCarty 5-3-0

1916 Leon McCarty 5-3-0

1915 Leon McCarty 8-4-0

1914 Leon McCarty 10-5-1

1913 Leonard Frank 12-6-0

1912 Arthur Sherwin 12-6-0

1911 Arthur Sherwin 4-2-2

1910 Arthur Sherwin 6-1-1

1909 Mills Ebright 8-12-0

1908 Dick Kaufman 13-5-0

1907 Dick Kaufman 20-10-0

1906 Dick Kaufman 22-13-1

1905 Arthur Relihan 10-5-0

1904 Ulysses Plank 6-3-0

1903 Ulysses Plank 10-6-0

1902 Ulysses Plank 10-4-0

1901 No Team

1900 Clyde Nichols 18-7-0

1899 Frant Jewett 10-4-0

1898 J.R. Snyder 4-2-0

1897 No Team

1896 Unknown 1-0-0

1895 No Team

1894 Unknown 8-5-0

1893 Unknown 6-0-1

1892 Unknown 6-3-1

1891 Unknown 6-0-1

1890 Unknown 3-7-0

1889 Unknown 6-0-0

1888 Unknown 4-0-0

1887 Unknown 1-4-0

1886 Unknown 0-3-1

1885 Unknown 4-0-0

1884 Unknown 1-0-0

1883 No Team

1882 Unknown 2-0-0

1881 No Team