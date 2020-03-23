⚾ Baseball Archives

|Season
|Head Coach
|Overall
|Conference Record
|Conference Finish
|NCAA Tournament Appearance
|NCAA Tournament Record
|2020
|Ritch Price
|7-10-0
|
|2019
|Ritch Price
|32-26-0
|12-12-0
|5th
|
|2018
|Ritch Price
|27-30-0
|8-15-0
|8th
|
|2017
|Ritch Price
|30-28-0
|11-13-0
|7th
|
|2016
|Ritch Price
|20-35-1
|6-17-0
|9th
|
|2015
|Ritch Price
|23-32-0
|8-15-0
|9th
|
|2014
|Ritch Price
|35-26-0
|15-9-0
|3rd
|NCAA Regional (Louisville, Ky.)
|1-2
|2013
|Ritch Price
|34-25-0
|12-12-0
|6th
|
|2012
|Ritch Price
|24-34-0
|7-16-0
|7th
|
|2011
|Ritch Price
|26-30-0
|9-18-0
|10th
|
|2010
|Ritch Price
|31-27-1
|11-15-1
|7th
|
|2009
|Ritch Price
|39-24-0
|15-12-0
|5th
|NCAA Regional (Chapel Hill, N.C.)
|2-2
|2008
|Ritch Price
|30-27-0
|9-18-0
|9th
|
|2007
|Ritch Price
|28-30-0
|9-17-0
|9th
|
|2006
|Ritch Price
|43-25-0
|13-14-0
|5th
|NCAA Regional (Corvallis, Ore.)
|1-2
|2005
|Ritch Price
|36-28-0
|11-15-0
|7th
|
|2004
|Ritch Price
|31-31-1
|7-19-0
|9th
|
|2003
|Ritch Price
|35-28-0
|9-18-0
|8th
|
|2002
|Bobby Randall
|22-29-0
|5-21-0
|10th
|
|2001
|Bobby Randall
|26-30-0
|10-20-0
|9th
|
|2000
|Bobby Randall
|25-30-0
|10-20-0
|9th
|
|1999
|Bobby Randall
|14-40-0
|4-26-0
|10th
|
|1998
|Bobby Randall
|22-29-0
|7-20-0
|11th
|
|1997
|Bobby Randall
|31-25-0
|12-18-0
|8th
|
|*From 1959-1996 Kansas played in the Big Eight Conference
|1996
|Bobby Randall
|26-30-0
|11-17-0
|6th
|
|1995
|Dave Bingham
|24-33-0
|9-17-0
|6th
|
|1994
|Dave Bingham
|40-18-0
|17-9-0
|3rd
|NCAA Regional (Tallahassee, Fla.)
|1-2
|1993
|Dave Bingham
|45-18-0
|17-9-0
|2nd
|NCAA Regional (Knoxville, Tenn.), College World Series (Omaha, Neb.)
|4-1, 0-2
|1992
|Dave Bingham
|25-28-0
|8-16-0
|6th
|
|1991
|Dave Bingham
|31-28-0
|11-13-0
|5th
|
|1990
|Dave Bingham
|27-31-0
|10-14-0
|6th
|
|1989
|Dave Bingham
|32-35-0
|8-16-0
|5th
|
|1988
|Dave Bingham
|25-34-0
|5-19-0
|7th
|
|1987
|Marty Pattin
|15-39-1
|3-21-0
|7th
|
|1986
|Marty Pattin
|25-34-0
|7-16-0
|7th
|
|1985
|Marty Pattin
|19-30-1
|5-17-0
|7th
|
|1984
|Marty Pattin
|23-25-0
|4-14-0
|6th
|
|1983
|Marty Pattin
|17-17-0
|9-9-0
|6th
|
|1982
|Marty Pattin
|23-27-0
|10-14-0
|5th
|
|1981
|Floyd Temple
|32-19-0
|13-14-0
|3rd
|
|1980
|Floyd Temple
|26-19-0
|12-9-0
|3rd
|
|1979
|Floyd Temple
|34-13-1
|11-9-0
|3rd
|
|1978
|Floyd Temple
|34-13-1
|8-4-0
|2nd
|
|1977
|Floyd Temple
|22-23-1
|5-5-0
|2nd
|
|1976
|Floyd Temple
|23-14-0
|6-8-0
|4th
|
|1975
|Floyd Temple
|15-25-0
|5-12-0
|7th
|
|1974
|Floyd Temple
|17-22-0
|6-12-0
|7th
|
|1973
|Floyd Temple
|11-15-0
|5-13-0
|7th
|
|1972
|Floyd Temple
|20-10-0
|11-9-0
|3rd
|
|1971
|Floyd Temple
|11-22-0
|6-15-0
|8th
|
|1970
|Floyd Temple
|15-8-0
|10-7-0
|2nd
|
|1969
|Floyd Temple
|12-14-0
|7-12-0
|6th
|
|1968
|Floyd Temple
|7-20-0
|4-14-0
|8th
|
|1967
|Floyd Temple
|12-15-0
|6-12-0
|7th
|
|
|1966
|Floyd Temple
|8-17-0
|3-15-0
|8th
|
|
|1965
|Floyd Temple
|12-13-0
|8-12-0
|6th
|
|
|1964
|Floyd Temple
|16-11-0
|11-10-0
|4th
|
|
|1963
|Floyd Temple
|15-10-0
|11-8-0
|3rd
|
|
|1962
|Floyd Temple
|16-11-0
|13-8-0
|3rd
|
|
|1961
|Floyd Temple
|5-14-0
|2-12-0
|8th
|
|1960
|Floyd Temple
|11-13-0
|7-11-0
|6th
|
|
|1959
|Floyd Temple
|9-ll-0
|5-11
|6th
|
|
|*From 1948-1958 Kansas played in the Big Seven Conference
|1958
|Floyd Temple
|14-8-2
|11-6-0
|4th
|
|
|1957
|Floyd Temple
|11-11-0
|9-8-0
|4th
|
|
|1956
|Floyd Temple
|14-5-0
|6-5-0
|3rd
|
|
|1955
|Floyd Temple
|6-16-0
|2-10-0
|7th
|
|
|1954
|Floyd Temple
|10-5-0
|4-4-0
|4th
|
|
|1953
|Hubert Ulrich
|6-10-0
|4-8-0
|6th
|
|
|1952
|Hubert Ulrich
|11-6-0
|8-6-0
|3rd
|
|
|1951
|Hubert Ulrich
|6-9-0
|5-9-0
|5th
|
|
|1950
|William Hogan
|10-8-0
|8-8-0
|4th
|
|
|1949
|William Hogan
|14-11-0
|11-7-0
|1st
|
|
|1948
|Russ Sehon
|7-12-0
|5-10-0
|7th
|
|
|*From 1929-1947 Kansas played in the Big Six Conference
|1947
|Vic Bradford
|14-8-2
|11-6-0
|4th
|
|1946
|Red Dugan
|4-6-0
|4-6-0
|5th
|
|1945
|No Team
|
|1944
|Elmer Schaake
|0-5-0
|0-2-0
|5th
|
|1943
|No Team
|
|1942
|F.C. Allen
|3-5-0
|2-4-0
|6th
|
|1941
|F.C. Allen
|3-10-0
|3-10-0
|5th
|
|1940
|Mike Getto
|3-12-0
|2-12-0
|6th
|
|1939
|Ralph Conger
|8-10-0
|5-9-0
|T-4th
|
|1938
|Ralph Conger
|3-9-0
|3-8-0
|6th
|
|1937
|Ole Nesmith
|3-10-2
|3-9-2
|5th
|
|1936
|No Team
|
|1935
|No Team
|
|1934
|No Team
|
|1933
|No Team
|
|1932
|Wayne Culp
|5-13-0
|5-9-0
|4th
|
|1931
|T.C. Bishop
|6-8-0
|4-8-0
|4th
|
|1930
|John Bunn
|5-12-0
|2-11-0
|5th
|
|1929
|John Bunn
|4-12-0
|4-9-0
|5th
|
|Missouri Valley
|
|1928
|John Bunn
|10-6-0
|10-6-0
|3rd
|
|1927
|John Bunn
|10-6-0
|10-5-0
|2nd
|
|1926
|John Bunn
|9-9-0
|7-8-0
|2nd
|
|1925
|George Clark
|3-11-0
|3-10-0
|7th
|
|1924
|George Clark
|5-9-1
|4-9-1
|7th
|
|1923
|George Clark
|14-2-0
|13-1-0
|1st
|
|1922
|George Clark
|13-5-0
|11-5-0
|1st
|
|No Conference Affiliation
|
|1921
|Adrian Lindsay
|13-2-0
|
|1920
|Leon McCarty
|9-6-0
|
|1919
|Jay Bond
|4-5-0
|
|1918
|Jay Bond
|1-4-0
|
|1917
|Leon McCarty
|5-3-0
|
|1916
|Leon McCarty
|5-3-0
|
|1915
|Leon McCarty
|8-4-0
|
|1914
|Leon McCarty
|10-5-1
|
|1913
|Leonard Frank
|12-6-0
|
|1912
|Arthur Sherwin
|12-6-0
|
|1911
|Arthur Sherwin
|4-2-2
|
|1910
|Arthur Sherwin
|6-1-1
|
|1909
|Mills Ebright
|8-12-0
|
|1908
|Dick Kaufman
|13-5-0
|
|1907
|Dick Kaufman
|20-10-0
|
|1906
|Dick Kaufman
|22-13-1
|
|1905
|Arthur Relihan
|10-5-0
|
|1904
|Ulysses Plank
|6-3-0
|
|1903
|Ulysses Plank
|10-6-0
|
|1902
|Ulysses Plank
|10-4-0
|
|1901
|No Team
|
|1900
|Clyde Nichols
|18-7-0
|
|1899
|Frant Jewett
|10-4-0
|
|1898
|J.R. Snyder
|4-2-0
|
|1897
|No Team
|
|1896
|Unknown
|1-0-0
|
|1895
|No Team
|
|1894
| Unknown
|8-5-0
|
|1893
| Unknown
|6-0-1
|
|1892
| Unknown
|6-3-1
|
|1891
| Unknown
|6-0-1
|
|1890
| Unknown
|3-7-0
|
|1889
|Unknown
|6-0-0
|
|1888
|Unknown
|4-0-0
|
|1887
|Unknown
|1-4-0
|
|1886
|Unknown
|0-3-1
|
|1885
|Unknown
|4-0-0
|
|1884
|Unknown
|1-0-0
|
|1883
|No Team
|
|1882
|Unknown
|2-0-0
|
|1881
|No Team
|
|1880
|Unknown
|1-1-0
|