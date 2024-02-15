📸 Baseball Practice in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 14, 2024 - Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 14, 2024 - catcher Ben Hartl #25 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 14, 2024 - infielder/outfielder Tyler Gerety #5 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 14, 2024 - outfielder Chase Jans #42 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 14, 2024 - infielder Collier Cranford #7 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 14, 2024 - infielder/outfielder Luke Leto #9 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 14, 2024 - infielder Michael Brooks #6 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 14, 2024 - outfielder John Nett #29 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 14, 2024 - right handed pitcher Sam Ireland #44 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 15, 2024 - catcher/infielder Kodak Shojinaga #18 of the Kansas Jayhawks catcher Ben Hartl #25 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 15, 2024 - outfielder Cooper Combs #14 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 15, 2024 - Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 15, 2024 - infielder Chase Diggins #8 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 15, 2024 - infielder Michael Brooks #6 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 15, 2024 - outfielder Janson Reeder #10 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 15, 2024 - outfielder Colton Wemhoff #30 of the Kansas Jayhawks during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - February 15, 2024 - the Kansas Jayhawks baseball team during practice for the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Illinois-Chicago Flames. Photo by Angilo Allen/Kansas Athletics
