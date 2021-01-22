⚾ Baseball Releases 2021 Big 12 Schedule

“The Big 12 coaches and myself all believe from top-to-bottom this will be the best year of Big 12 baseball in the history of the conference,” said Kansas head baseball coach Ritch Price. “Everyone’s roster is stacked with seniors getting an extra-year of eligibility, giving everyone five recruiting classes, and the shortened five-round MLB Draft left five to seven guys that should be playing professional baseball right now on everyone’s roster. College baseball will be the best and most competitive in the history of the sport.”

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas baseball, along with the Big 12 Conference announced the 2021 conference schedule, featuring four home series at Hoglund Ballpark and 24 conference games in total, concluding with the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship.

The Jayhawks open Big 12 play at West Virginia, March 26-28, before opening home-conference play against Texas, April 1-3. The last time Kansas and Texas played in Hoglund Ballpark, the Jayhawks completed a three-game sweep of the Longhorns, May 3-5, 2019.

Kansas then hits the road to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Sooners at L. Dale Mitchell Park, April 9-13.

After the OU series, KU returns to Hoglund Ballpark to host Baylor, April 16-18, before heading to Fort Worth, Texas to play TCU, April 1-3.

The Jayhawks then host back-to-back Big 12 series against Oklahoma State and Kansas State, May 7-9 and May 14-16, respectively. The 2021 Dillons Sunflower Showdown against the Wildcats is the first time the two teams have played in Lawrence since the 2019 season, when Kansas swept Kansas State. KU earned the clean sweep of the season after beating Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship, 15-14, in 11 innings.

Kansas concludes Big 12 play at Texas Tech, May 20-22. The 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship will be held May 26-30 at Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Ballpark.

Series dates are subject to change. More information regarding attendance and ticketing at home events will be made available at a later date.