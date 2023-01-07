🏀 Bears Outlast Jayhawks in Matchup of Ranked Teams at Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Wyvette Mayberry scored a team-high 19 points Saturday, but No. 23 Baylor topped No. 21 Kansas 75-62 at Allen Fieldhouse to give the Jayhawks their first home loss of the season.

The 23rd-ranked Bears improved to 12-3 on the season and 3-0 in Big 12 Conference play. Kansas fell to 12-2 and 2-1 in league play.

Baylor was led by junior guard Sarah Andrews, who finished with a game-high 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting, while also adding four assists. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a double-double for the Bears with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Kansas finished with three players in double figures as Chandler Prater and Holly Kersgieter each added 11 points to complement Mayberry’s 19, which was her second-highest scoring game of the season.

The Jayhawks jumped out to an 11-6 advantage at the first media timeout of the game, which came at the 4:46 mark of the first quarter.

Kansas didn’t score until nearly two and a half minutes into the game, but then scored on back-to-back possessions when Kersgieter scored on a layup and Mayberry hit a 3-pointer to make it 5-2. Prater then got a pair of buckets and Taiyanna Jackson had a basket and three blocks during the first five minutes of the contest.

Baylor responded with a 10-0 run to take a 16-11 lead toward the end of the first quarter. Kansas got a bucket from Ioanna Chatzileonti, making it 16-13 with 1:23 to go in the first quarter. That held up to be the score after the opening frame.

The second quarter opened with a 5-0 run from the Jayhawks to take an 18-16 lead. Mayberry opened the quarter with a three, then Jackson hit a pair of free throws. Baylor scored the next five to go back up 21-18. Prater tied the game at 21-all with a 3-pointer and Mayberry put the Jayhawks up two with a layup.

Another Baylor run – this one 6-0 – put the Bears up 27-23 at the midway point of the second quarter. The Bears extended their lead by one – 32-27—at the halftime break. Mayberry led the Jayhawks in the first half with 10 points.

In the third quarter, Baylor used the first five minutes of the second half to build its lead to double digits and led by as many as 12 with 5:09 to play in the third. Kansas trimmed the lead to six at the 3:54 mark when Mayberry converted an and-one.

The deficit then got to two when Zakiyah Franklin hit her first 3-pointer of the game to make it 49-47 with 2:27 left in the third, forcing a timeout by Baylor. The Bears responded well to the timeout, scoring the final seven points of the quarter and taking a 56-47 lead into the fourth.

Kansas threatened in the fourth quarter and got the deficit to four points at 65-61 with 2:43 to play. Baylor outscored Kansas 10-1 from there to finish off the Jayhawks and pick up the road win.

Jackson finished with eight points, eight rebounds and six blocks for the Jayhawks, while Franklin had nine points, five rebounds and four assists.

The Jayhawks will return to action Tuesday night in Austin when they face Texas at 7 p.m., on the Longhorn Network.