🏐 Bechard Earns 400th Win At Kansas In Four-Set Victory Over Kansas State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (2-7) tallied a four-set victory over No. 11 Kansas State (5-4) Thursday in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in the first of two matches in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, earning head coach Ray Bechard his 400th win at Kansas.

The Kansas offense was led by Ayah Elnady (11) and Jenny Mosser (10), who each tallied double-figure kills. Freshman Elise McGhie finished with a career-high 32 assists, while Kennedy Farris and Caroline Crawford each finished with a career-best three service aces.

After commanding an eleven-point edge at 16-5, the Jayhawks never looked back and maintained their advantage throughout the first set, beating the Wildcats, 25-11. Kansas capped the set win on a service ace by Farris, the Jayhawks fifth ace of the set.

The second set was a back-and-forth battle, beginning with a Kansas State lead. KU rallied back from the deficit created by the Wildcats and captured the lead for good on a kill by Jenny Mosser at 16-15. The Jayhawks maintained the two-point edge until a kill by Caroline Crawford gave Kansas the win at 25-23 and a two-set advantage.

Kansas State held the lead throughout the third set, despite the Jayhawks efforts to stop the Wildcat momentum. KSU captured the third set, 25-11, but Kansas rebounded quickly in the fourth.

The Jayhawks jumped out to an early lead in the fourth and maintained it until Kansas State tied it at 12. The Wildcats captured the lead and held back the Kansas attack until the teams were once again tied at 22. Kansas State suffered back-to-back attack errors and a kill by Anezka Szabo earned Kansas the victory.