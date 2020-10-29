🏐 Bechard Earns 400th Win At Kansas In Four-Set Victory Over Kansas State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (2-7) tallied a four-set victory over No. 11 Kansas State (5-4) Thursday in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in the first of two matches in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown, earning head coach Ray Bechard his 400th win at Kansas.
The Kansas offense was led by Ayah Elnady (11) and Jenny Mosser (10), who each tallied double-figure kills. Freshman Elise McGhie finished with a career-high 32 assists, while Kennedy Farris and Caroline Crawford each finished with a career-best three service aces.
After commanding an eleven-point edge at 16-5, the Jayhawks never looked back and maintained their advantage throughout the first set, beating the Wildcats, 25-11. Kansas capped the set win on a service ace by Farris, the Jayhawks fifth ace of the set.
The second set was a back-and-forth battle, beginning with a Kansas State lead. KU rallied back from the deficit created by the Wildcats and captured the lead for good on a kill by Jenny Mosser at 16-15. The Jayhawks maintained the two-point edge until a kill by Caroline Crawford gave Kansas the win at 25-23 and a two-set advantage.
Kansas State held the lead throughout the third set, despite the Jayhawks efforts to stop the Wildcat momentum. KSU captured the third set, 25-11, but Kansas rebounded quickly in the fourth.
The Jayhawks jumped out to an early lead in the fourth and maintained it until Kansas State tied it at 12. The Wildcats captured the lead and held back the Kansas attack until the teams were once again tied at 22. Kansas State suffered back-to-back attack errors and a kill by Anezka Szabo earned Kansas the victory.
BECHARD QUOTES
On tonight’s victory over Kansas State …
It was good to get close to full speed, and it is key to this team. Jenny Mosser’s leadership and competitive confidence will go a long way to settle the rest of the team down. We ran a 5-1 system tonight with Elise McGhie, and she spread it around. We had good balance offensively and she was key in our hitting percentage. Beating a team that is playing well, and an in-state rival will lead to better things for this team.
On preparing for the match tomorrow …
That is the challenge in playing a team back-to-back. You earn an emotional win, can you come back and create that same type of competitive confidence, energy and concentration to play well again. That is our goal and with a younger team, that can be a challenge.
NOTES
- Head Coach Ray Bechard earned his 400th win at KU in his 23rd year as head coach.
- Freshman Ayah Elnady led the team in kills (11) her fourth time this season with double-digit kills.
- Jenny Mosser finished with 10 kills her fourth time this season with double-digit kills.
- Elise McGhie led the team in assists (32), recording a new career high.
- Kennedy Farris and Caroline Crawford each recorded three aces, both career highs.
UP NEXT
Kansas faces Kansas State Friday, October 30 at 6:30 p.m., in the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena to conclude the 2020 Dillons Sunflower Showdown series.