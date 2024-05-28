🏌️‍♂️ Belisle Named to PING All-Central Region Team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior Cecil Belisle earned a spot on the NCAA Division I PING All-Central Region Team, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) recently announced.

Players across six regions and 83 schools earned all-region honors in 2024.

A Red Wing, Minnesota native, Belisle, who exhausted his eligibility this past season, led all Jayhawks for the 2023-24 season with a 71.91 scoring average, highlighted by three finishes inside of the Top 20 and two individual titles.

Belisle claimed medalist honors in the opening tournament of the fall season, shooting a 1-under 212 at the Folds of Honor Collegiate (Sept. 4-6), a 54-hole event broadcasted on GOLF Channel. This marked Belisle’s first collegiate win at the Division I level, finishing as the only under-par golfer in the 90-player field.

Kansas then opened the spring season at The Prestige (Feb. 19-21), where Belisle beat out a 120-player field and led his team to a second-place finish. Belisle posted a 4-under 200 for the week and went on to earn Big 12 Men’s Golfer of the Month honors for February.

With the two individual titles, Belisle became the 10th Jayhawk ever to win multiple tournaments in the same season and the first since Chase Hanna won two tournaments in 2016-17.

On the season, Belisle carded six rounds in the 60s and was the low individual for Kansas at the 2024 NCAA Rancho Santa Fe Regional, finishing T25 at +5 after a 2-under round of 68 in his final round of collegiate golf.

Belisle plans to spend the summer working on his game and pursue a career in professional golf.

PING All-Central Region Team

Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State

CECIL BELISLE, KANSAS

Stephen Campbell Jr., Oklahoma

Matthew Comegys, Texas Tech

Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma

Santiago de la Fuente, Houston

John Driscoll III, Arkansas

Gustav Frimodt, TCU

Drew Goodman, Oklahoma

Johnny Keefer, Baylor

Luke Kluver, Oklahoma

Ben Lorenz, Oklahoma

Jack Lundin, Missouri

Christiaan Maas, Texas

Phichaksn Maichon, Texas A&M

Jaime Montojo, Texas A&M

Tommy Morrison, Texas

Nathan Petronzio, Texas

Daniel Rodrigues, Texas A&M

Calum Scott, Texas Tech

Baard Skogen, Texas Tech

Jacob Skov Olesen, Arkansas

Tyran Snyders, Texas Tech

Brian Stark, Texas

Rayhan Thomas, Oklahoma State