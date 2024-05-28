🏌️♂️ Belisle Named to PING All-Central Region Team
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Senior Cecil Belisle earned a spot on the NCAA Division I PING All-Central Region Team, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) recently announced.
Players across six regions and 83 schools earned all-region honors in 2024.
A Red Wing, Minnesota native, Belisle, who exhausted his eligibility this past season, led all Jayhawks for the 2023-24 season with a 71.91 scoring average, highlighted by three finishes inside of the Top 20 and two individual titles.
Belisle claimed medalist honors in the opening tournament of the fall season, shooting a 1-under 212 at the Folds of Honor Collegiate (Sept. 4-6), a 54-hole event broadcasted on GOLF Channel. This marked Belisle’s first collegiate win at the Division I level, finishing as the only under-par golfer in the 90-player field.
Kansas then opened the spring season at The Prestige (Feb. 19-21), where Belisle beat out a 120-player field and led his team to a second-place finish. Belisle posted a 4-under 200 for the week and went on to earn Big 12 Men’s Golfer of the Month honors for February.
With the two individual titles, Belisle became the 10th Jayhawk ever to win multiple tournaments in the same season and the first since Chase Hanna won two tournaments in 2016-17.
On the season, Belisle carded six rounds in the 60s and was the low individual for Kansas at the 2024 NCAA Rancho Santa Fe Regional, finishing T25 at +5 after a 2-under round of 68 in his final round of collegiate golf.
Belisle plans to spend the summer working on his game and pursue a career in professional golf.
PING All-Central Region Team
Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State
CECIL BELISLE, KANSAS
Stephen Campbell Jr., Oklahoma
Matthew Comegys, Texas Tech
Ryder Cowan, Oklahoma
Santiago de la Fuente, Houston
John Driscoll III, Arkansas
Gustav Frimodt, TCU
Drew Goodman, Oklahoma
Johnny Keefer, Baylor
Luke Kluver, Oklahoma
Ben Lorenz, Oklahoma
Jack Lundin, Missouri
Christiaan Maas, Texas
Phichaksn Maichon, Texas A&M
Jaime Montojo, Texas A&M
Tommy Morrison, Texas
Nathan Petronzio, Texas
Daniel Rodrigues, Texas A&M
Calum Scott, Texas Tech
Baard Skogen, Texas Tech
Jacob Skov Olesen, Arkansas
Tyran Snyders, Texas Tech
Brian Stark, Texas
Rayhan Thomas, Oklahoma State