👟 Ben Butler Set for NCAA Cross Country Championships Monday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas cross country senior Ben Butler is set to make his debut at the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships, which take place on Monday, March 15 at the OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Butler becomes the first member of the KU men’s team to earn qualification to the Championships since 2015 when Evan Landes placed 136th at the Championships. Kansas has a long history of NCAA Championship qualifiers dating back to 1945, with four men’s individual champions in the Championship history.

Butler was one of 38 at-large individuals selected to compete at the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships, while competing against 31 team selections. The men’s race is slated to begin at 12:40 p.m., CT.

Butler’s senior campaign has been a strong one, placing in the top-15 in all three of his races in the fall, including a 13th place finish at the 2020 Big 12 Cross Country Championships held at Rim Rock Farm. Butler earned All-Big 12 Team honors for his finish.