⛳ Bermel, Men's Golf Announce Spring Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following a successful, but abbreviated fall campaign, the Kansas Men’s Golf team will open its spring season next Friday, Feb. 19 at the Desert Intercollegiate in Palm Desert, California.

The full spring slate includes five regular season tournaments that lead up to the Big 12 Championships in Hutchinson on April 26-28. Coach Jamie Bermel announced the full slate Tuesday, and is excited to get back on the course with his squad.

“I think we have a really good schedule against some great competition, ending at Prairie Dunes for the Big 12s,” Bermel said. “It’s going to be good to compete again. I think the guys are ready to get out there and get it going. It’s been a long break.”

Following the three-day Desert Intercollegiate Feb. 19-22, the Jayhawks will compete in the Lamkin San Diego Classic at San Diego Country Club March 8-10. The season will continue March 28-30 at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in Awendaw, South Carolina.

The Jayhawks will then travel to Bryan, Texas for the Aggie Invitational April 9-11, before heading to Iowa City, Iowa for the Great River Entertainment Invitational. After the team’s trip to the Big 12 Championship in late April, NCAA Regionals are on tap for May 17-19. The NCAA Championships are scheduled for May 28-June 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Kansas played three tournaments in the fall after having its 2019-20 season end early due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fall, the Jayhawks tied for fourth at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational and seventh at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational. Kansas also went 2-2 at the Big 12 Match Play Championship.

“I think the returners, they made a lot of progress over the COVID break,” Bermel said. “We have some experience, and some new guys that stepped up that we are counting on as well.”

The Jayhawks will be led this spring by a strong core of players including Ben Sigel, Harry Hillier and Luke Kluver. All three had Top 10 finishes in the fall with Hillier finishing tied for second at the Colonial Collegiate.

For information on how to follow the Jayhawks throughout tournaments and the season, please follow @KUMensGolf on Twitter and visit the team's schedule page on kuathletics.com.