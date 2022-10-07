🏐 Bien Earns 500th Career Kill in Four-Set Match at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – Sophomore Caroline Bien had a historic match Friday night, tallying her 500th career kill, but the Kansas Volleyball team fell to Iowa State in four sets (25-18, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23) at Hilton Coliseum. The fourth set of the Big 12 showdown feature eight ties and five lead changes.

With the win, Iowa State moved to 10-7 on the season and 2-2 in Big 12 Conference play. Kansas fell to 12-5 (2-3 Big 12) on the year. Sophomore Camryn Turner had a strong match in the four-setter, recording a double-double with 31 assists and 18 digs. Super-senior Rachel Langs and freshman Rhian Swanson each had three blocks in the match.

Set One

The Cyclones were on the board first after blocking Bien’s kill attempt. But Kansas then responded with six straight points. Graduate transfer Lauren Dooley picked up the first kill for the Jayhawks, tying up the set 1-1. Back-to-back kills by redshirt freshman Ayah Elnady and sophomore London Davis pushed Kansas to a 3-1 lead. After an error by the Iowa State offense, ISU called a timeout. Coming out of the break, Bien earned the first service ace of the match, advancing KU’s lead to 5-1.

After going up 6-1, Iowa State went on a scoring run of its own, knotting the match up at six. Davis recorded a kill to put Kansas back on top 7-6. An attack error by the Cyclones and a kill by super-senior Anezka Szabo put Kansas within one point at 11-10.

Iowa State was leading 17-12 before the Jayhawks came back to within four at 18-14. After a challenge by Kansas, a call was reversed, putting KU within three, 18-15. Iowa State was able to keep the lead and went on for a 25-18 win.

Set Two

Iowa State kicked off set two with a three-point scoring run before a service error allowed Kansas to get on the board.

Davis and Elnady tallied the first two kills of the set for KU, making the score 5-3. Super-senior Rachel Langs blocked the Cyclones offense attempt for a kill. Shortly following her solo block, Langs earned her first kill of the match, moving the score to 8-5. A 5-0 run by the Jayhawks tied up the set at 11. The Cyclones were able to take the lead again, but a kill by Bien tied up the match at 12.

ISU had an attack error to put Kansas ahead for the first time in the set 13-12. Sophomore Camryn Turner dumped the ball over the net for a kill, taking the Jayhawks to 16-15. After a double block by Bien and Dooley, KU was able to take control of the match and lead 19-17. After finding its rhythm, Kansas was able to shut down set two 25-21.

Set Three

Langs began set three with a kill and allowed Kansas to lead 1-0. ISU kept the set close, but a kill by Dooley put the Jayhawks on top 5-4.

Later in the set, Langs and freshman Rhian Swanson teamed up for a block to stop the Cyclones attempt at a kill. The Jayhawks were within one at 11-10, but ISU collected a kill of its own to move ahead. Iowa State was hot as the Cyclones led 18-12.

The Jayhawks then scored four straight points to move the score to 18-16. Kills by both Turner and Bien tied up the set at 21. Iowa State tried to lead again, but Bien responded with her seventh kill of the night, tying the set 23-23. Iowa State, however, scored the next two points to earn the set win.

Set Four

Kansas earned the first point of set four after an attack error by ISU. The Jayhawks trailed 6-4 following an ace by Iowa State. After a 4-0 run by the Cyclones, Kansas called for a timeout at 10-5.

Bien put the ball past the Cyclones defense, tallying another kill and moved the score to 10-6. ISU responded with a kill of its own, but Turner recorded another kill to put Kansas within three, 11-8. After Iowa State was leading 13-8, Dooley kept the kills coming and took KU to 13-9. Back-to-back attack errors by the Cyclones pushed Kansas within three at 16-13.

A swift kill by Davis moved KU 16-14. After an Iowa State run, Elnady was able to get Kansas back on track with a kill of her own and make it 19-17. An attack error by ISU tied up the match at 19-19. Not too long after, an ace by redshirt freshman Bryn McGehe allowed Kansas to take the lead 20-19. The Jayhawks weren’t able to hold on, however, and Iowa State ended up victorious 25-23.

Up Next

Kansas will return to Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Wednesday (October 12) to take on the TCU Horned Frogs at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks will then play the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday (October 15) at HFVA with the match beginning at 1 p.m. CT. Both matches will be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.