🏐 Caroline Bien Named Big 12 Rookie of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Kansas outside hitter/libero Caroline Bien was instrumental in KU’s winning the Kansas Invitational last weekend and has been named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week, the Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday.

Bien helped Kansas sweep all three matches of the Kansas Invitational with 3-0 victories against Delaware, Wichita State and Kent State. The Overland Park, Kansas, freshman led the Jayhawks in kills during all three matches (38) while hitting .372 during the week. Bien added 34 total digs, including a career-high of 18 digs and 14 kills against Kent State. This is the first league weekly award for the 2021 Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year.

Bien has started every match this season and is second on the team with 69 kills and 75 digs through eight matches for the Jayhawks. She also has six total blocks and five aces in 2021.

Kansas will host the Jayhawk Classic, Sept. 16-18, at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The Jayhawks will take on Kansas City on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m., Missouri State on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., and Albany on Sept. 18 at 11 a.m. This will be the final tune up for Kansas before league play begins Sept. 24 at Texas Tech.