Big 12 Announces 2020 Football Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football’s revised Big 12 Conference schedule, which features four home games and five road trips, was released by the conference office on Wednesday. The Jayhawks will kick-off the 2020 conference schedule by travelling to Waco to face the Baylor Bears on Sept. 26.

“We are excited to be able to move forward with the updated schedule and compete this fall,” head coach Les Miles said. “We will continue to prepare for our season cautiously, while also relying on the direction and oversight of Kansas Team Health medical professionals to provide our players with a game plan that promotes their health and safety.”

Under the adopted schedule, the Jayhawks will still host Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Texas and TCU at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, while making trips to Baylor, West Virginia, K-State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech.