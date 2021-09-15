🏀 Big 12 Announces 2021-22 Women’s Basketball Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 released its 2021-22 conference schedule on Wednesday morning and Kansas will open up league play on Sunday, January 2, at TCU.

Kansas will play a double round-robin schedule, featuring one home and one away game against each of the other nine teams in the Big 12. In addition, the Jayhawks will face a non-conference schedule of 11 games, which was announced in August.

The Big 12 sent five teams to the NCAA Tournament in 2021 in Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas and West Virginia, with Baylor and Texas both reaching the Elite Eight. Kansas will play 11 games against teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last season, including a non-conference matchup against Tennessee.

After opening Big 12 play in Texas, the Jayhawks are back in Allen Fieldhouse for consecutive home games against West Virginia and Oklahoma. Kansas will play four games at Allen Fieldhouse during the month of January before closing out the year with five of their final nine games at home. Kansas travels to Bramlage Coliseum for the first Dillons Sunflower Showdown on January 19 and the Wildcats will return the trip to Lawrence on February 12.

Other home dates on the Kansas schedule include Baylor on January 16, Texas Tech on January 22, TCU on February 5, Oklahoma State on February 16, Iowa State on February 23 and Senior Day against Texas on March 2.

National television and third-tier television broadcast schedules are expected to be released soon. Additionally, the league announced some contests may be moved due to building conflicts.

Kansas returns an experienced group with nine players who saw action in 17 or more games last season, including four who started 10 or more contests. The Jayhawks also bring back two players who received All-Big 12 recognition last season in junior guard Holly Kersgieter, an honorable mention selection, and sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti, who earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman team.

In addition, seventh-year head coach Brandon Schneider has added a five-member recruiting class with four freshman and one transfer that will provide competition and depth to the roster.

KU’s 37th annual Late Night in the Phog presented by Hy-Vee is scheduled to take place on Friday, October 1. The event will feature music by the KU pep band, routines from the spirit squad and dance teams, video highlights, scrimmages by the women’s and men’s hoops teams, and much more.

KU women’s basketball season tickets can be purchased for as little as $80. For additional ticket information on Kansas women’s basketball, call 1-800-34-HAWKS, (785) 864-3141 or log onto KUAthletics.com.