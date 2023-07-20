🏀 Big 12 Announces 2023-24 Women’s Hoops Conference Opponents

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference has announced the opponents for the upcoming 2023-24 women’s basketball season, which will be the first including the four newest members of the conference.

Coming off a 25-11 record capped off by a WNIT Championship, the Jayhawks will host nine conference games at Allen Fieldhouse. Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results, and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitive balance. A full Big 12 schedule will be released later.

This season, the Big 12 has added four new members to the conference: BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston. This prompted a change to the home-and-home matchups of old. Previously, each team within the conference competed against each other twice, once at home and once on the road. Now, each team will play five opponents at home and on the road, four opponents at home only and four opponents exclusively on the road for a total of 18 league games.

The five schools that Kansas will face off against twice are Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State and Oklahoma. Along with these ten games, KU will play Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Allen Fieldhouse. Opponents the Jayhawks will face only on the road include UCF, Texas, TCU and Texas Tech.

Of the four new opponents, Kansas has previously played UCF and Houston, but will be facing BYU and Cincinnati for the first time this season. The Jayhawks are 6-0 all-time against Houston, most recently claiming an 89-69 victory on Dec. 22, 2009, in Houston, Texas, and 0-1 against UCF after dropping a 71-59 contest on Nov. 25, 2001, in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico.

The Jayhawks return four starters from last season, led by All-Big 12 First Team selections Taiyanna Jackson and Zakiyah Franklin, and three-time All-Big 12 honoree Holly Kersgieter. Kansas has won at least 20 games and advanced to the postseason in each of the past two seasons.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 Kansas Women’s Basketball campaign are now on sale. For as low as $90, fans can reserve their seat at historic Allen Fieldhouse for the entire season. Season tickets can be purchased by visiting KUAthletics.com or calling 800-34-HAWKS.